The Brief Law enforcement, including tactical teams and K-9 units, has intensified the week-long manhunt for triple-homicide suspect Travis Decker across the Teanaway Valley. The U.S. Border Patrol now leads the multi-agency operation, utilizing drones and off-road vehicles in the rugged terrain. A $20,000 reward is offered for information leading to Decker's arrest; the public is urged to report sightings immediately but not approach the armed and dangerous suspect.



The extensive search for triple-homicide suspect Travis Decker has entered its second week, prompting the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) to escalate its operational presence across the Teanaway Valley and surrounding backcountry.

Law enforcement sources told FOX 13 Seattle that deputies are strategically positioning specialized tactical teams and K9 units along U.S. Highway 97, Blewett Pass, and near the Enchantments foothills, aiming to narrow Decker's potential escape routes.

Decker, 32, has been the target of a large manhunt ever since June 2, when a sheriff's deputy found his truck and the bodies of his three daughters — 9-year-old Paityn Decker, 8-year-old Evelyn Decker and 5-year-old Olivia Decker — at a campground outside Leavenworth.

He had failed to return the girls to their mother's home in Wenatchee, about 100 miles east of Seattle, following a scheduled visit three days earlier.

Decker was an infantryman in the U.S. Army from March 2013 to July 2021 and deployed to Afghanistan for four months in 2014. He has training in navigation, survival and other skills, authorities said. He once spent more than two months living in the backwoods off the grid.

Keep reading for the latest Travis Decker updates today and how authorities are searching for the fugitive.

Authorities ‘closing in’ on Decker

Authorities said they believe they spotted Travis Decker, an ex-soldier wanted in the deaths of his three daughters, near a remote alpine lake in Washington state, after receiving a tip from hikers who said they saw a lone person who appeared to be ill-prepared for the conditions.

The Chelan County Sheriff's office said in a Facebook post Tuesday that tracking teams responded immediately, and a helicopter crew spotted a hiker near Colchuk Lake, in a popular Cascade Range backpacking area called The Enchantments.

The off-trail hiker ran from sight as the helicopter passed, the sheriff's office said. Teams later found a trail, and K-9 teams tracked the person to the area of the Ingalls Creek Trailhead, south of Leavenworth.

Authorities did not say when they spotted the subject, but late Monday night they issued an alert for residents in the Ingalls Creek and the Valleyhi community to lock homes and vehicles and to be on the lookout for Decker.

Expanded search operations

What we know:

The sheriff's office has deployed specially trained tactical teams—officers who routinely operate in high-stress, remote environments—along snow-covered slopes and steep ridges.

They’re supported by off-road utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) on forest‐service roads, allowing deputies to cover ground too rugged for conventional patrol cars.

Advanced surveillance, tracking

Unmanned aerial drones, launched at dawn and flown well into the night, scout areas where Decker might be hiding.

Meanwhile, K9 teams follow faint tracks toward Ingalls Creek Trailhead. Deputies report round-the-clock shifts in temperatures swinging from near freezing at elevation to 90 degrees in valleys, underlining the environmental extremes of the search.

Community assistance remains critical

What you can do:

Residents and cabin owners along Highway 97 and Blewett Pass are encouraged to lock their doors, monitor trail cameras and report any unusual activity immediately.

Tips can be submitted to the US Marshals Service at 1-800-336-0102 or via usmarshals.gov/tips.The Marshals are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to Decker’s arrest.

Decker is described as 5' 8" tall, 190 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and dark shorts.

The U.S. Border Patrol now leads the overall operation, with KCSO detectives continuing to process evidence and analyze tips. Coordination with the National Guard provides additional air assets and logistical support.

What's next:

A regional press conference is scheduled for Wednesday, June 11, at 4 p.m. on the steps of the Chelan County Courthouse.

FOX 13 Seattle will stream and broadcast the press conference live. Watch in the video player below and free on FOX LOCAL on all platforms.

What to do if you see Decker

Do not approach — he is considered armed and dangerous.

Call 911 immediately.

Report tips to the US Marshals or local dispatch.

The manhunt for Travis Decker remains active and dangerous. Law enforcement urges the public to stay vigilant and share any leads.

The Source: Information in this story came from US Marshals, Chelan County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Border Patrol and The Associated Press.

