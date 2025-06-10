Anti-ICE protesters use bikes, scooters to block Seattle Federal Building exits

The Brief Protesters gathered Tuesday at the Seattle Federal Office Building, holding anti-ICE signs and blocking exits. Department of Homeland Security officers briefly attempted to remove a barricade but returned inside. Seattle police monitored the situation, briefly closing roads before reopening them with a reduced officer presence.



Protesters gathered at the Seattle Federal Building on Tuesday, with a crowd growing into the afternoon. Demonstrators displayed signs opposing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and used objects like bikes and scooters to block several exits.

What we know:

The protest was taking place in the area of the Seattle Federal Office Building in Pioneer Square near 1st and Madison.

At one point, Department of Homeland Security officers exited the building and attempted to remove a barricade in front of a garage. However, they returned inside after being confronted by protesters. Some protesters wore masks and carried umbrellas.

Protesters crowded a garage exit as the door opened around 4 p.m., and some of the blocking bikes and scooters were pulled inside. The door shut shortly after.

The Seattle Police Department stated it was monitoring the situation. The department also advised the public of possible road closures. Officers said 2nd Ave. was briefly shut down around noon.

Later in the day, Seattle police announced it had reduced the number of officers on scene and reopened roads.

Officers cautioned the public that "protesters are in the area and may be in the lanes of traffic."

The Source: Information in this story came from various sources, including the Seattle Police Department and FOX 13 Seattle original reporting.

