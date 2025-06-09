Home of Seattle rapper Macklemore invaded, nanny maced: police

The Brief The home of Seattle rapper Macklemore was broken into and raided over the weekend while a nanny and three children were inside. The suspects allegedly sprayed the nanny with bear mace and stole valuables before fleeing the home. It's unclear if this incident is linked to other celebrity home break-ins in Seattle, with the investigation ongoing.



The home of Seattle rapper Macklemore was invaded over the weekend, Seattle police confirmed.

A nanny looking over three children inside the home was maced and assaulted by two suspects, who ransacked the home of its valuables, according to the police report.

What we know:

Two men allegedly entered Macklemore's residence through an unlocked patio door around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, and sprayed the nanny in the face with bear mace. The nanny told officers one of the suspects helped her clean the mace from her eyes before saying, "where are the jewels, bi—h?"

Police say they then grabbed the nanny's arm as she led them around the house, where they raided various rooms and closets, getting away with numerous watches, jewelry and shoes they put into bags.

At one point, the nanny said the men threw her to the ground and took her phone while assaulting her. She was able to escape after biting one of the suspect's hands, escaping through a bathroom, and fleeing to several neighbors' homes until someone allowed her inside to call police, according to the report.

The incident happened after the nanny put three kids to sleep in their beds. The children were safely extracted after officers arrived and cleared the home.

The nanny described the suspects as two Black males, one "taller one" and a "shorter one," wearing all black, face masks, gloves and tactical vests.

This home invasion shares similarities to a series of other break-ins at the homes of several high-profile athletes in the Seattle area. Police recently arrested Earl Henderson Riley IV, the leader of a burglary ring that targeted pro athletes like Richard Sherman, Blake Snell and Luis Castillo.

Related article

While the ringleader is in jail, his two accomplices remain on the loose, and court documents state they left behind bear spray in the home invasion of Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodriguez's home.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if Seattle police believe this incident is related to the other series of celebrity home break-ins. The investigation is ongoing.

The Source: Information in this story came from a Seattle Police Department crime report and court documents from the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Search for Travis Decker: Authorities identify 'new details, new search areas' in WA

Former Army squadmate shares insight into Travis Decker's military past

Woman dies after Seattle house fire; arson investigation underway

Miles Hudson found guilty on 2 counts of reckless driving in Seattle

11 injured after teen speeds, causes fiery crash in Lacey

Man hurt after shooting near University of Washington

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.