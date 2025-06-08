Man injured in shooting in Seattle's Sand Point neighborhood

The Brief A 38-year-old man was shot in Seattle's Sand Point neighborhood Saturday afternoon. Initial reports suggested a drive-by shooting, but police suspect the incident occurred inside the victim's home. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.



A man was shot multiple times in Seattle's Sand Point neighborhood Saturday afternoon, and police are actively investigating how the incident happened.

What we know:

Officers initially responded to a report of a drive-by shooting on Northeast 65th Street near Sand Point Way Northeast, south of Magnuson Park, at 3:08 p.m.

Seattle police say they found a 38-year-old man who was shot in the leg, possibly in the ankle, and also had a hand injury. However, police described the injuries as non-life-threatening. The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center after being treated on scene by the Seattle Fire Department.

The victim said he was targeted in a drive-by shooting, but police say he didn't provide detailed information regarding the incident.

Seattle police also say an investigation contradicted his story, believing the shooting likely happened inside the victim's residence. Officers were unable to recover a firearm or any shell casings though.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

