WA Gov. Ferguson activates National Guard in search for Travis Decker

The Brief Washington Governor Bob Ferguson has activated the National Guard to aid in the manhunt for Travis Decker. Decker is suspected of killing his three daughters and has been on the run for nearly a week. Residents in remote Chelan County and surrounding areas are advised to lock doors and report sightings to 911 immediately.



Washington Governor Bob Ferguson has activated the National Guard in the manhunt for Travis Decker, the suspect in the deaths of his three young daughters.

Travis Decker has been on the run for about a week after allegedly kidnapping his daughters in Wenatchee and killing them, later dumping their bodies at a Leavenworth campground.

The Governor's Response:

As the search for Decker drags on, Gov. Bob Ferguson has ordered National Guard resources to assist authorities and other agencies in Chelan County.

Here is the full statement from Ferguson:

"Tonight, I am tapping emergency funds and ordering Washington National Guard resources to support the search for Travis Decker, who is suspected of killing his three daughters. At the request of the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, we will be providing helicopter transportation for law enforcement as they search in remote areas.

"As a parent, my heart goes out to Paityn, Evelyn and Olivia’s mom, Whitney, and all those who love them. The brutal murder of these young children has shocked our state. I’m committed to supporting law enforcement as they seek justice for Paityn, Evelyn and Olivia.

"I want to remind Washingtonians to be aware of safety directives from law enforcement as the search continues. If you live in the area, keep your doors and windows locked. Avoid closed areas, which currently include the Enchantments and the Icicle River area. If you see Travis Decker, do not approach – call 911. Anyone with information should contact Chelan County Sheriff's Office."

Law enforcement has already closed off several roads, trails and campgrounds in the manhunt, and is ordering some residents in remote areas to lock their doors.

Anyone who has seen Decker or knows of his whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.

The Source: Information in this story came from the office of Washington Governor Bob Ferguson and the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.

