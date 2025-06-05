Miles Hudson found guilty on 2 counts of reckless driving in Seattle

The Brief A jury found Miles Hudson, notoriously known as the "Belltown Hellcat," guilty of reckless driving and reckless driving racing in Seattle between December 1, 2023, and February 24, 2024. On the stand, Hudson claimed the viral street racing video was a staged and edited Need for Speed–style skit for his Instagram audience, asserting the car never actually reached 107 mph as shown in the Instagram video he posted. Despite Hudson’s claim of video editing and performance art, jurors were swayed by police testimony and video evidence allegedly showing real-life dangerous driving through Seattle's public streets.



The Seattle Municipal Court jury has reached a verdict in the highly publicized case of Miles Hudson, finding the 22-year-old social media personality, guilty on both counts of reckless driving and reckless driving racing.

The incidents in question took place between December 1, 2023, and February 24, 2024, on the streets of downtown Seattle and the Belltown neighborhood.

Hudson, known to his hundreds of thousands of online followers as the "Belltown Hellcat," was charged after multiple videos surfaced showing his uniquely painted black and beige Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat — alleged to be driven by Hudson — speeding, weaving through traffic, and appearing to engage in street racing.

Prosecutors argued that the conduct posed a serious public safety threat and was glamorized online for social media content.

A case built on speed and spectacle

What we know:

The city presented three witnesses — two Seattle Police Department officers and a detective — who testified about the danger and illegality of the high-speed maneuvers depicted in Hudson's online videos. Footage showed cars revving engines, performing maneuvers in downtown intersections and reaching speeds upwards of 100 mph.

One critical piece of evidence was a video clip allegedly showing a speedometer reading of 107 mph. The prosecution argued this was proof of street racing and reckless endangerment in a busy urban area.

Hudson's defense: ‘It was all content’

Hudson took the stand in his own defense Tuesday, denying that he ever raced or reached those speeds. Instead, he characterized the videos as "skits," designed as content for his Instagram page, SRT Miles.

"It’s like a movie. You saw the final result of me and the homies," Hudson testified. "We staged some Need for Speed stuff … it’s entertainment." — Miles Hudson

Hudson claimed that what appeared to be speeding was achieved through video editing, using tools like Premiere Pro and DaVinci Resolve. He explained that a "dynamic mask" was used to overlay the speedometer, fabricating the 107 mph readout. He also said the sound effects were added in post-production.

The defense emphasized that many of the scenes were scripted and rehearsed, and that props like Nerf guns and ski masks were used to enhance the illusion of intensity.

However, the jury was not persuaded.

Verdict and reaction

What they're saying:

After a brief deliberation, the jury returned with a guilty verdict on both counts.

Judge Melanie Tratnik, who presided over the trial following a last-minute reassignment from Judge Andrew Simons, set a sentencing date of July 7.

Although Hudson's attorney asked the court to lift his home monitoring requirement, the judge declined to change the terms of his release. Hudson will remain on electronic home monitoring, and restrictions on his social media use will also stay in effect until his sentencing on July 7.

What we don't know:

It is unknown if Hudson's attorney, Sheley Anderson, will appeal the verdict. City Prosecutor, Christopher Karr, led the case for the city of Seattle.

What comes next?

Hudson's sentencing is expected on Monday, July 7. He could face fines, license suspension, mandatory driving courses or even jail time, depending on the judge’s decision.

This case has sparked broader conversations about Seattle's new reckless driving law and social media’s influence on risky behavior, especially among young car enthusiasts.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Municipal Court and FOX 13 Seattle original reporting.

