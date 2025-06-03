Alaska Airlines announces nonstop flight from Seattle to Rome

The Brief Alaska Airlines will launch a new direct flight from Seattle to Rome, Italy, in May 2026, marking the first nonstop connection between the two cities. This new route, utilizing a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, will operate four times a week from Seattle and is a response to Rome being the most-requested European destination by Alaska Airlines' Mileage Plan members. Rome will be Alaska Airlines' third international service from Seattle, following new flights to Tokyo and upcoming service to Seoul.



From the Emerald City to the Eternal City, Alaska Airlines announced on Tuesday that it will be launching a new direct flight from Seattle to Rome, Italy next year.

What we know:

This is part of the airline's new global getaway expansion, and the airline states it's the "first time in history" that a nonstop flight will connect the two cities starting in May 2026.

Travelers can start planning their trips this fall, when flights to Rome will be available online.

Alaska Airlines is closing its $1 billion purchase of Hawaiian Airlines. The airlines announced Wednesday that they have completed the sale just a day after the federal government removed the last major regulatory obstacle. In an unusual decision, Al (Alaska Airlines) Expand

The new route will be taking off on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. There will be one nonstop flight out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, and direct flights from Rome on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

What they're saying:

According to the airline company, Rome has been the most-requested European destination by its Mileage Plan members.

"Serving Rome nonstop from Seattle is a dream come true. As an Italian American whose parents emigrated from Italy, this is a particularly meaningful addition to our network," said Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci. "Rome has been at the top of the list ever since we announced our new global gateway out of Seattle. Our guests have been asking for an easy way to get to Italy for years, and we’re thrilled to provide it to people in the Northwest and beyond. Andiamo – let’s go!"

Prices for the flights have not been listed, but travelers interested in the new route can be part of the early-access list to be notified of when flights will be available.

Timeline:

Rome becomes the third international service route out of Seattle. On May 12, Alaska launched nonstop flights to Tokyo, Japan and, starting Sept. 12, flights will begin service to Seoul, South Korea.

The Source: Information in this story came from Alaska Airlines and FOX 13 Seattle original reporting.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

'Shut your legs' comment, rating female staff: Snoqualmie Police Chief fired after probe

DOJ to announce drug trafficking arrests in Seattle

Washington state named ‘sanctuary jurisdiction’ by Trump admin, 35 of 39 counties listed

Motorcyclist speaks out after arrest made in Auburn, WA hit-and-run nearly 2 years ago

WA beekeeper working to save millions of bees involved in crash in Whatcom County

FBI scrutiny puts pressure on Seattle mayor after protest clash

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.