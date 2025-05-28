FBI scrutiny puts pressure on Seattle Mayor after protest clash

The Brief The FBI is investigating Seattle's handling of violence at Cal Anderson Park, which Mayor Bruce Harrell called "politically motivated." Protests involving LGBTQ and evangelical groups have sparked controversy, with both sides accusing the city of failing to protect their rights. Harrell accused



The FBI is now scrutinizing Seattle’s handling of last weekend’s violence at Cal Anderson Park, prompting a sharp rebuttal from Mayor Bruce Harrell, who dismissed the bureau’s public statement as politically charged.

As the dust settles from the "Rattle in Seattle" rally on the steps of City Hall on Tuesday, Harrell remains under fire from both LGBTQ advocates and evangelical groups — each accusing the city of failing to protect their rights during a series of chaotic protests.

Protesters clash in Seattle

What they're saying:

Tuesday evening, in the midst of mayhem and multiple arrests on Cherry Street outside City Hall, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino made his criticism public.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Bongino said they are investigating "allegations of targeted violence against religious groups" at the Rattle in Seattle event, saying, "Freedom of religion isn’t a suggestion."

It’s been five days since LGBTQ protesters and Seattle Police clashed at Cal Anderson Park in the Capitol Hill Neighborhood. In that time, Mayor Harrell has not addressed any criticism on camera or with a press conference.

At this point, his office has only communicated to the public through statements. One such statement, shared Wednesday, offers a pointed retort to Bongino’s claim.

"We have had no official notice of an investigation by the FBI into the City, only a vague tweet, which seems to be the norm from the Trump administration. Free speech protections are fundamental to a functioning democracy and to my administration. We will not shy away from standing up for Seattle residents and values under pressure from the Trump administration." – Mayor Bruce Harrell.

The situation remains volatile as online outrage spreads internationally, and both sides demand accountability.

