Crews battle Second Creek Fire near Leavenworth, WA

Crews are battling a wildfire that sparked just north of Leavenworth on Tuesday.

(Washington State DNR)

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) sent out the initial alert at 2:56 p.m.

The Second Creek Fire is estimated at 153 acres and is burning about eight miles north of Leavenworth. The fire grew about 100 acres an hour after the DNR's 2:56 p.m. post.

DNR shared multiple photos of the fire, noting that both air and ground firefighting resources have been deployed.

Are evacuation orders in place for the wildfire burning near Leavenworth?

According to Chelan County Emergency Management, a Level 1 Fire Advisory is in effect from the intersection of Merry Canyon Road to Second Creek Road. This means residents should be aware that there is a fire in the area.

A Level 2 Fire Advisory means residents should get ready to leave, and a Level 3 means residents should leave immediately.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. Further information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a social media post by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources and Chelan County Emergency Management.

