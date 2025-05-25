Sweltering weather in store for Seattle this week

Today’s forecast will feature beautifully mild and pleasant weather. While we track cooler and slightly damp conditions on Memorial Day, a big warmup will follow on Wednesday.

Filtered sunshine and dry weather continue in Seattle on Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 60s to the low 70s. High-level clouds this afternoon will give way to the filtered sunshine effect.

Temperatures will rise to the upper 60s to low 70s in Seattle on Sunday. (FOX 13 seattle)

There could be showers developing along the coast by late tonight. We can't even rule out some isolated thunderstorms overnight along and east of the spine of the Cascade mountains.



Monday morning will be rather cloudy and a bit drippy. Rain will be most persistent overnight along the coast and Olympic Peninsula with fewer showers along the I-5 corridor. There’s a tiny chance of lightning tomorrow, but most backyards will experience plain old rain.

Highs will cool to the upper 60s on Memorial Day in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Sunshine will reappear Monday afternoon as showers retreat to the Cascades during the second half of Memorial Day.



Tuesday will be lovely with partly sunny skies and highs rebounding to the mid 70s.



On Wednesday, all the meteorological ingredients are coming together to give way to an impressive warmup, including a ridge of high pressure, easterly winds and what’s called a "thermal trough" (a corridor of dry and unstable air). Highs will skyrocket to at least 86 degrees in Seattle with some backyards flirting with the 90-degree mark. This would be the hottest day so far in 2025. For those without air conditioning, this type of heat could be very uncomfortable. Head into a building with A/C to give your system a break and stay hydrated.

Much hotter weather is expected in Seattle on Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Light showers are a possibility on Thursday with warmer weather developing on Friday and Saturday.



Stay tuned this week for more details on the blistering heat on Wednesday!



Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

