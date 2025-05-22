Police investigate deadly crash in Kent, WA

The Brief Kent police were at the scene of a deadly crash early Thursday morning. Investigators said they do not suspect alcohol was involved in the crash.



Kent police are investigating a deadly crash early Thursday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened at about 2:30 a.m. on Pacific Highway South and South 240th Street.

According to investigators, the crash involved a car and a pedestrian.

Police spoke with the people involved in the crash and said alcohol doesn't appear to be a factor.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Kent Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Is Tacoma's Teekah Lewis cold case finally coming to a close? Here's what we know

Over 100 Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs stores to close, including 8 in WA

Marymoor Park announces 2025 summer concert series lineup in Redmond, WA

Olympia, WA man dies at Grand Canyon after lengthy hike

Washington raising price of Discover Pass

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.