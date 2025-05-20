Is Tacoma's Teekah Lewis cold case finally coming to a close? Here's what we know

The Brief Tacoma police are investigating a cold case at a South Gunnison Street home, with digging underway based on a tip. Online speculation links the digging investigation to the 1999 disappearance of 2-year-old Teekah Lewis, but police have not confirmed a connection. The exact nature of the investigation and what police are searching for remain unknown.



Tacoma police continued a cold case investigation Tuesday at a home on South Gunnison Street, an effort that has now extended beyond 24 hours.

Authorities have not confirmed which of the city's 147 cold cases or 20 unsolved missing person cases is the focus of the investigation. However, online speculation has linked the scene to the 1999 abduction of 2-year-old Teekah Lewis, who disappeared from a bowling alley less than a mile from the current investigation site. Lewis's family reportedly camped out at the scene overnight. Police have not confirmed or denied any connection to the Lewis case.

Drone footage shows three tents set up in the backyard of the home, where investigators are digging. Police said they were called to the location based on a tip but could not confirm what they were searching for.

Keep reading for everything we know about the Teekah Lewis cold case.

Who is Teekah Lewis?

The backstory:

Lewis is a young girl who disappeared from a Tacoma bowling alley on January 23, 1999, when she was just two years old. Her disappearance is considered an abduction and remains an unsolved cold case.

Lewis's family has continuously sought answers and justice, and age-progression photos have been released over the years to show what she might look like as an adult.

An age progression photo by the Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services (FACES) Laboratory at Louisiana State University was released in 2022.

2-year-old Teekah Lewis disappeared fom a Tacoma bowling alley on Jan. 23, 1999. On Dec. 1, 2022, detectives released an updated age progression photo of her (right). (Tacoma Police Department)

When and where did Teekah Lewis go missing?

Lewis disappeared from the New Frontier Lanes bowling alley on Jan. 23, 1999 in Tacoma, located in the 4700 block of Center St. She was last seen playing in the arcade area of the bowling alley. The bowling alley has since been replaced by a Home Depot.

What were the initial theories or leads in the Teekah Lewis cold case?

Dig deeper:

In the initial stages of the cold case, which began after Lewis's disappearance on January 23, 1999, at the New Frontier Lanes bowling alley in Tacoma, several key theories and leads emerged:

A maroon late 1980s or 990s Pontiac Grand Am with tinted windows and a spoiler was seen speeding away from the bowling alley parking lot shortly after Lewis disappeared. This vehicle became a crucial focus of the investigation, though it has never been definitively located or tied to a suspect.

A witness at the bowling alley described seeing an unidentified Caucasian man with Lewis. He was described as being in his thirties with shoulder-length brown hair, a mustache, a large nose and facial pockmarks. This description was considered significant, especially as a similar-looking man was reported to have attempted to abduct children at a park less than a mile from the bowling alley on the same day Lewis went missing, fleeing in a blue 1995 Pontiac Grand Am.

In the months leading up to Lewis's abduction, there were other incidents involving children at the same bowling alley, including a boy being molested in the bathroom and another attempted abduction. These incidents led to speculation that Lewis's disappearance might be connected to a pattern of child predatory behavior in the area.

What has Teekah Lewis's family said over the years?

For years, FOX 13 Seattle has heard from Lewis's mom, Theresa Czapiewski, who has begged for justice.

"I want answers," said Czapiewski. "I've lived 21 years in a nightmare, and I think it has to come to an end. I want to bring her home, regardless of if she's here or not, it's time to bring her home."

Why is the Tekah Lewis case still unsolved?

The Lewis case remains unsolved despite extensive investigations over the past 26 years due to a lack of definitive evidence and strong leads.

When Lewis disappeared in 1999, there were no surveillance cameras or videos of the incident, and very little physical evidence was found at the scene to aid the investigation.

While there have been hundreds of tips over the years, and a witness described a man with pockmarks seen with Lewis, these tips have not led to a suspect or arrest. Memories can also fade or change over time.

A maroon 1980s or1990s Pontiac Grand Am with tinted windows and a spoiler was seen speeding away from the bowling alley, but investigators have never been able to locate the car or definitively connect it to the case.

The passage of over two decades makes it increasingly difficult to find new evidence or reliable witness accounts.

What is the current status of the Tekah Lewis case?

The Lewis case remains an active, unsolved cold case under investigation by the Tacoma Police Department.

Currently, police are conducting a cold-case investigation at a property on South Gunnison Street in Tacoma, sparked by a tip. While this activity has brought renewed attention to Lewis's disappearance due to its proximity to where she vanished, police have not officially confirmed that this specific search is directly related to her case.

How many cold cases does the Tacoma Police Department have?

The Tacoma Police Department has 147 cold cases and 20 unsolved missing person cases, and they investigate all tips thoroughly.

Have there been any new leads on suspects recently?

Tacoma police are conducting a cold-case investigation at a home on South Gunnison Street, an operation that has lasted more than 24 hours.

While police have not identified the specific case, online rumors connect it to the 1999 disappearance of 2-year-old Lewis, whose family was present at the scene. Investigators are digging in the backyard, acting on a tip.

What are Tacoma police saying now?

What they're saying:

Shelby Boyd, public information officer for Tacoma Police, stated that the department's cold cases date back to 1936. She also emphasized the dedication of the officers involved.

"These were humans that want closure, too," Boyd said to FOX 13 Seattle on Monday. "We have officers here that work the cases. We have officers out in the public. They were the case detectives for these. Outside of us just wanting to do a great job, we have detectives that, I mean, I know detectives had things that they need to do with their families last night, but they were here because it's important to them. But then there's the side that we have responsibility to the public, and there are 147 families that deserve closure."

Has a reward been offered in the Teekah Lewis cold case?

Any tips leading to the arrest and charges filed against the suspect in this case can receive up to $1,000 from CrimeStoppers of Pierce County.

How is the public being asked to help?

Why you should care:

The public is primarily asked to help by providing any information related to Lewis's disappearance. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Pierce County.

You can contact them via:

Their website: tpcrimestoppers.com

Calling their hotline: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)

Using the P3 Tips App on a smartphone

A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest and charges filed in the case.

Why is the Teekah Lewis case back in the news now?

Lewis is back in the news because Tacoma police are currently conducting a cold case investigation at a home on South Gunnison Street.

While police have not officially confirmed that this specific investigation is related to Lewis, the location is less than a mile from where she disappeared in 1999, leading to strong public speculation and the presence of her family at the scene. This ongoing police activity, stemming from a tip, has brought renewed attention to her unsolved abduction.

Has anyone come forward with new information?

What we don't know:

It's not yet known if there is any connection to the Teekah Lewis case, but a tip led to a cold case investigation at a property in Tacoma on May 19, 2025, less than a mile away from where Teekah disappeared.

Officers did not offer specifics on what investigators are seeking, the full scope of the search beyond the backyard, or how long the investigation will continue. Boyd urged the public to maintain a distance from the scene to allow officers to complete their work.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle original reporting, the Tacoma Police Department, CrimeStoppers of Pierce County and Teekah Lewis's family.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Viral TikTok warns women of convicted rapist released in Seattle

Over 100 Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs stores to close, including 8 in WA

Marymoor Park announces 2025 summer concert series lineup in Redmond, WA

Bryan Kohberger back in court for pretrial hearing in Idaho students murder case

FBI nabs Thurston County, WA fugitive hundreds of miles from crime scene

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.