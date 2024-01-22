'Let's bring her home': Vigil to be held on 25 year anniversary of toddler taken from Tacoma bowling alley

A candlelight vigil will be held in honor of Teekah Lewis on the 25th anniversary of her disappearance.

"I only got two years to celebrate before she was taken from me," said Theresa Czapiewski, Teekah's mother.

The then 2-year-old was last seen playing in the arcade area at the New Frontier Lanes bowling alley in the 4700 block of Center Street on Jan. 23, 1999.

The bowling alley has since been replaced by a Home Depot and Czapiewski plans to hang posters in the area with photos showing what Teekah looked like in 1999 and an age progression photo of what she could look like today.

Related article

Family, supporters and police will be holding a vigil that's open to the public on Tuesday, January 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Tacoma Police Headquarters.

"It's 25 years and I shouldn't be without my daughter," said Czapiewski. "My hope is that Teekah walks through the crowd and says ‘I’m Teekah Lewis.'"

Anyone with information about Teekah should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477.)

A maroon late 1980s or 90s Pontiac Grand Am with tinted windows and a spoiler was last seen speeding away from the bowling alley parking lot after she disappeared in '99.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Any tips leading to the arrest and charges filed for the suspect in this case can receive up to $1,000.

