Bender promotes "One Big Give" Seattle Children's Radiothon, talks Seahawks and does trivia!

Bender from Jodi and Bender in the Morning on 95.7 The Jet joined Fox 13 Sports Director Aaron Levine on "Washington Sports Wrap" to promote his annual "One Big Give" for Seattle Children's Radiothon, taking place on Tuesday.

Jodi and Bender will be on the air from 6am to 7pm from Seattle Children's, raising money for the hospital's uncompensated care fund, which ensures children in need receive lifesaving care and cures, regardless of their family's ability to pay.

Bender also talked Seahawks with Aaron and, since Aaron has often been a contestant on Puget Sound Showdown, Bender played the WSW trivia game of "On The Clock."

Video above - and you can make a donation or bid on auction items at www.GivetotheKids.com.

Auction items include Seahawks/Rams tickets and sideline passes, a Seattle Kraken suite, a chance to play Aaron in-studio on Puget Sound Showdown, and a chance to visit the Fox 13 Studios and meet meteorologist Claire Anderson.