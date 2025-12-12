Mike Macdonald quiet on impending roster moves for Seattle Seahawks

article

The Brief The Seahawks will make roster moves on Saturday, but head coach Mike Macdonald wouldn't confirm what those would be. The team has two open roster spots with center Jalen Sundell, tight end Eric Saubert, and defensive end Rylie Mills all eligible to return from injured lists as potential options. Tight end Elijah Arroyo was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts with a knee injury.



Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald has roster decisions to make ahead of Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts, but he wasn't willing to share any of them on Friday.

"We'll be making our moves tomorrow and so unfortunately, I'm probably not going to answer those today," Macdonald said.

The Seahawks have two openings on their 53-man roster after releasing running back Cam Akers and cornerback Shaquill Griffin on Thursday. Center Jalen Sundell and tight end Eric Saubert are both eligible to return to the roster from the injured reserve list and would make the most sense among the available options, but Macdonald wouldn't confirm their plans.

"(Jalen) did good. He had a good week, did a good job. Yeah, he's looking good," Macdonald said. ", Eric is also looking good, doing a great job since he's made a turn here the last couple of weeks, he's really accelerated through. Saub’s done a great job."

Sundell has been out the last four weeks with a knee injury, while Saubert has missed the last six games with a calf issue. With Elijah Arroyo officially ruled out on Friday due to a knee injury sustained last Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, the Seahawks could really use Saubert back in the mix at tight end.

Macdonald said Arroyo's knee injury is "week-to-week."

Meanwhile, Sundell was the starting center before his injury last month. Olu Oluwatimi has filled that role ever since, but Macdonald wouldn't indicate the plans for the spot for Sunday.

"We're going to work through the roster moves over the next couple days. There'll be a center out there on Sunday, I promise," he said.

Sundell and Saubert aren't the only two options eligible to join the roster. Rookie defensive end Rylie Mills has three weeks of practices now under his belt since being designated to return from the non-football injury list. The team will have to add him back to the roster by Wednesday or his season will be over without being a part of the active roster.

"We practiced in pads at the beginning of Wednesday. Partially because he needed the experience and he did well. So yeah, he's looking good," Macdonald said.

"He is really strong, he's conscientious, he wants to play well, he plays hard, and he's emotional. It matters to him and that's really cool. You see him make a play in practice, then he’s excited about it, and the guys are excited about where he’s come from and the work he’s put in to put himself in this position is awesome. So, you're excited for him."

Wide receiver Dareke Young is also eligible to return, but was ruled out despite fully participating in practice throughout the week. He's been sidelined since October with a hip/quadriceps injury.

"He's doing a great job. If and when activated, he'll be ready to go. He’s doing a great job in practice," Macdonald said.

Sundell, Saubert and Mills are all listed as questionable to play for Seattle.

Seattle has already had fullback Robbie Ouzts, offensive lineman Christian Haynes, safety Julian Love, and nose tackle Jarran Reed return from injured reserve this season. The maximum during the regular season is eight, and Sundell, Saubert and Young count for seven in total.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Tory Horton, running back George Holani, and linebacker Chazz Surratt remain on injured reserve as options for the final return spot.

Horton becomes eligible to return next week as he's been out since early November with a shin injury.

"It’s still a process right now," Macdonald said of Horton. "We’ve got some tests going on, not as we speak, but in the last day or two, and that'll be indicative of how fast we can accelerate everything."

Additional players can return during the postseason above the eight-player limit.

Also, Akers and Griffin both cleared waivers after being released by the team on Thursday and Macdonald said they hoped to get both players back on the practice squad.

Injury Report:

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

