How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Indianapolis Colts

The Seattle Seahawks are back at home to take on the Indianapolis Colts in a crucial Week 15 matchup.

The Seahawks defense has been firing on all cylinders as of late, while the Colts are reeling after three straight losses, and could be starting 44-year-old Philip Rivers at quarterback on Sunday.

Keep reading for more information about the Seahawks vs Colts game and how to watch it live.

When is the Seahawks vs Colts game?

Kickoff for Seahawks vs Colts is set for 1:25 p.m. PT on Sunday, Dec. 14.

Where is the Seahawks vs Colts game?

The Colts will travel to Seattle to take on the Hawks at Lumen Field.

What TV channel is the Seahawks vs Colts game on?

The Seahawks vs Colts game will air on CBS.

Andrew Catalon will call the play-by-play while Charles Davis and Jason McCourty provides color analysis with AJ Horton reporting from the sidelines.

The game is also available to watch with a subscription to NFL+.

You can watch Gameday on FOX 13 at 5 p.m. PT for postgame analysis.

What radio station is the Seahawks game on?

To listen to the game, fans can tune into Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, the Seahawks mobile app, SiriusXM 162 or 229, and on the SiriusXM app.

Steve Raible and Dave Wyman will call the action with Jen Mueller as the sideline reporter.

The game will also be broadcasted nationally on Sports USA, with Ted Robinson calling the play-by-play and Brandon Noble providing color analysis.

The Seattle Seahawks look to continue their solid play on both sides of the field ahead of the playoffs, with just four weeks until the regular season ends.

The Hawks defense has been dominant, ranking sixth overall among all teams in the National Football League. They came up with three turnovers against the Atlanta Falcons last week, helping secure their seventh win in eight games.

Quarterback Sam Darnold got the offense rolling after a slow start, throwing three touchdown passes in the second half, his most since Week 9 against the Commanders. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba continues to lead the league in receiving yards with 1,428 on the season.

After the Colts, the Seahawks remain at home to take on their NFC West rival, the Los Angeles Rams.

