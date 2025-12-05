Jarran Reed, Julian Love set to return to lineup for Seattle Seahawks

article

Nose tackle Jarran Reed and safety Julian Love are set to return to the lineup for the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Head coach Mike Macdonald confirmed after practice on Friday the team's intention to place both players back on the active roster after a successful week of practice. Reed was a full participant all week, while Love practiced in full on Friday.

"J-Reed should be good to go, which is exciting," Macdonald said. "Julian is planning on playing, and we'll play it accordingly. We have a plan, and we'll see how the game goes, but I'm excited to have those guys back."

Seattle has two open roster spots available to active Reed and Love after releasing running back Myles Gaskin and nose tackle Quinton Bohanna earlier this week. Gaskin cleared waived on Wednesday and was re-signed to the practice squad. Bohanna cleared waivers on Friday and could easily return to the practice squad as well.

Love hasn't played since Week 4 at Arizona due to a hamstring injury, which means he's been out of action for over two months. It's likely he'll have a limit on his snap count in his first game back, especially since Ty Okada has played so well in Love's absence.

"Yeah, we have a plan and we're going to stick to our plan," Macdonald said.

Reed had surgery to address a fracture in his wrist and will return to his regular spot in Seattle's defensive line rotation.

It will be the first time this season that the Seahawks will have their entire starting defensive unit available to play.

Despite having 15 players listed on the injury report, the only player that was limited on Friday was receiver Cooper Kupp, who was given a lighter day of work for rest.

Rookie defensive end Rylie Mills and wide receiver Dareke Young were the only two players ruled out as they'll remain on their respective injury lists for at least another week. Mills remains on the non-football injury list as he works back from a knee injury sustained last December while playing at Notre Dame.

Mills has one more week of practice with the team before he has to be activated. The Seahawks have until December 16 to put him on the active roster or leave him on the non-football injury list for the rest of the season.

"Rylie's doing a great job," Macdonald said. "He's working hard. He's so strong. And I think it's just a matter of just how many great reps can we bank before it's time to come back, but he's doing a great job. Excited for him."

While he hasn't done much football yet, the fifth-round draft pick has been working hard to be in shape for when the time came to join the team on the practice field.

"I'm not worried about his conditioning," Macdonald said. "He's in great shape. He's been working extremely hard. He's been doing a great job."

With the roster currently healthy, there isn't an obvious roster spot available for Mills. That's likely one reason why he's staying on NFI for at least another week. Additionally, Young is staying on injured reserve for another week despite being a full participant all week in practice. He was placed on injured reserve with a hip injury, but it's now listed as a quadriceps issue.

One other injury comes from the practice squad.

Safety Quandre Diggs – who was signed last week – played just four snaps on special teams against the Minnesota Vikings before exiting with a thigh injury.

Macdonald called the issue "week-to-week" for Diggs.

With Love returning to action and Okada healthy, the injury to Diggs isn't a pressing issue currently for the team. Since Diggs is on the practice squad, the team doesn't have to list his injury on the practice report.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

