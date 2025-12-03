Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

article

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week after recording two interceptions – one for a touchdown – and a team-high 12 tackles against the Minnesota Vikings.

Jones' 85-yard interception return for a touchdown off Max Brosmer broke the game open as Seattle cruised to a 26-0 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

"It just feels good. I’ve been playing this game for a long time and I’ve been in the backseat. I’m ready to do what I got to do, keep playing and get to that top," Jones said on Wednesday.

DeMarcus Lawrence had Brosmer in his grasp as he tried to pull him down for a series-ending sack. Instead, Brosmer's wild attempt to throw the ball away flew directly to Jones as he raced 85 yards for a touchdown and a 10-0 Seahawks lead.

"I saw DeMarcus holding (Brosmer), getting ready to bring him to the ground – and when you catch these interceptions, everything slows down – I'm thinking, 'There's no way he's about to throw this,'" Jones said after the game.

"He let it go, then I catch it, and I'm like, 'There's nobody in front of me. So, I immediately started running. "

Jones picked up another interception when he caught a rebound of a pass broken up by cornerback Josh Jobe intended for star Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson.

Jones' 12 tackles were five more than any other Seahawk defender as well.

Jones joins Lawrence as Seahawks to win Player of the Week honors this season. Lawrence earned the nod in Week 10 when he had two fumble return touchdowns against the Arizona Cardinals in a 44-22 victory. Jones is the first Seattle inside linebacker to win the award since Bobby Wagner in Week 8 of the 2020 season.

Additionally, receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba earned NFC Offensive Player of the Month honors for October.

