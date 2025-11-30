Takeaways from Seattle Seahawks 26-0 win over Vikings

article

The Brief The defense of the Seahawks did what it should have done against an ill-equipped rookie quarterback in Max Brosmer. Seattle pitched just its 20th shutout in team history and held the Vikings to only 162 yards of total offense with five turnovers. Seattle's offense struggled to handle the pressure schemes of Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, but improved in the second half. DeMarcus Lawrence has been a terrific addition as a free agent this season and forced two more turnovers on Sunday.



A standout defensive performance against a woefully ill-equipped rookie quarterback carried the Seattle Seahawks to their first shutout in more than a decade, beating the Minnesota Vikings 26-0 on Sunday.

The Seahawks forced five Minnesota turnovers, with four coming on interceptions of quarterback Max Brosmer in his first career NFL start. An 85-yard interception return for a touchdown by Ernest Jones IV in the second quarter gave Seattle a 10-0 lead, which already felt insurmountable for a moribund Vikings offense.

Seattle's offense sputtered through most of the first half as well against a challenging Minnesota defense. But eventually, the Seahawks were able to do enough to truly put the Vikings away.

With a Los Angeles Rams loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, the Seahawks are now tied again for the division lead in the NFC West at 9-3. However, the Rams currently hold the tiebreaker with Seattle, and the San Francisco 49ers are just a half game behind in the standings.

Here are the takeaways from the win over the Vikings:

The defense was great, as it should have been.

With Max Brosmer at quarterback, the offense the Vikings rolled out on Sunday afternoon was just not a professional-caliber operation. And the Seahawks did precisely what you would expect to an offense as challenged as Minnesota was on Sunday.

Seattle forced a season-high five turnovers, including an 85-yard pick-six from linebacker Ernest Jones IV on one of the worst plays any offense will make all season. It's the first five-turnover game by Seattle since a 17-9 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019.

Additionally, the Seahawks pitched their first shutout in over a decade when Seattle blanked the Chicago Bears by the same 26-0 score in Week 3 of the 2015 season.

"I know the defense played really well. Proud of them. Takeaways on defense make a huge impact on the game. Really was a team win," head coach Mike Macdonald said.

Given the ineptitude of the Minnesota offense, Sunday's performance was a bit tricky to truly analyze. The Seahawks felt like they were bullying a younger sibling with the way they played against Brosmer.

Seattle sacked Brosmer four times, and came up with four interceptions on 30 pass attempts. The Vikings gained just 162 yards of total offense, which is the lowest output by a Seahawks opponent since… the Vikings gained just 125 yards in a 38-7 loss to Seattle in 2015.

It's just the 20th shutout in franchise history, and the 16th-fewest yards allowed in a game in team history.

"The best in the world," receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba said. "Happy to have those guys. Front line to linebackers to the DBs, they played a great game. They led us, and we're super happy to have the best defense in the world. It's awesome."

Jones had two interceptions of Brosmer, with the 85-yard touchdown serving as a decisive blow for Seattle.

"That was my first ever defensive touchdown. It's been a while since I've seen the end zone, so it was great," Jones said.

After Sam Darnold fumbled on a sack from Dallas Turner, the Vikings were in prime scoring position and elected to go for a fourth-and-1 at Seattle's 4-yard line. But DeMarcus Lawrence applied immediate pressure on a play-action bootleg by Brosmer. Instead of just taking the sack since Seattle was going to get the ball anyway, Brosmer chucked the ball like a grenade trying to make something happen.

Something did indeed happen, it just didn't help the Vikings.

The heave went straight to Jones for a touchdown that effectively ended the game late in the first half with Minnesota's offense so limited.

"It's unbelievable to have a defense like this, you know, just consistently," Darnold said. "For us, as an offense especially, for me personally, I hate putting them in positions to where I'm getting a sack-fumble and the defense is recovering it and all of a sudden they're in the red zone and our defense is able to turn that somehow into six points. To be able to play with and for a defense like that is unbelievable. Don't take it for granted one day."

Jones had one more interception as Josh Jobe deflected a pass for Justin Jefferson straight back to Jones for his fifth interception of the season, which is just one behind Kevin Byard of the Chicago Bears for most in the NFL this season.

Coby Bryant and Riq Woolen also picked off Brosmer, though Woolen fumbled the ball back to Minnesota on his return.

"We were up 26-0 so I tried to turn into (a) Madden user," Woolen said. "I felt good. I was going through the [offensive] line and I felt like Derrick Henry."

Added Macdonald: "I'm yelling ball security. Ball is out here. Come on, man," Macdonald said with a smile. "Such a great play. It was a phenomenal play until he caught it. Then it wasn't a great play. So we'll learn from it."

The Seahawks have a terrific defense and they did exactly what you'd expect to an offense as bad as the Vikings brought to Seattle on Sunday.

The offensive line struggled to handle Brian Flores' pressures.

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores is one of the best in the league at causing problems for offensive protection schemes. And boy did Seattle struggle to handle Minnesota's attack, especially in the first half.

Particularly in obvious passing situations, Flores would have the Vikings line up in an all-out blitz look. Sometimes that blitz would come full throttle. In others, defenders would peel away in coverage and leave blockers without someone to hit as another rusher came free at Sam Darnold.

Darnold was sacked four times in the first half by Minnesota after never being sacked more than three times in any single game all season. Entering Sunday, Darnold had only been sacked 11 times all season, which was the lowest for a regular starter in the league this season.

"We need to start faster, especially in terms of protection and making sure we're on the same page," Macdonald said. "On paper it's nice to say we have it protected, but when they're doing it full speed we got to be ahead of plays faster on offense."

On multiple occasions, right guard Anthony Bradford was looking to block a defender that ultimately peeled off and didn't rush. It left him standing in space looking completely clueless, whether deserved or not. The result was a rusher coming in clean next to him on plays that resulted in a Darnold throwaway and an Eric Wilson sack.

However, some of the errors weren't caused by the opponent. For instance, on a run from the Minnesota 8-yard line in the first half, Bradford failed to block anybody as Zach Charbonnet was dropped for a 2-yard loss. Bradford was responsible for kicking out the crashing linebacker in Wilson to create inside room for Charbonnet. Instead, Wilson was unblocked and hammered Charbonnet for the loss.

If the block was made, Charbonnet looked like he would get 1-on-1 with safety Harrison Smith after a gain of at least a couple yards.

"Coach Flores does a great job mixing up looks, and we're taking what they give us, and Sam made the best decisions for the team and Zach (Charbonnet) and K9 (Kenneth Walker III) doing their thing. It was one of those days," said Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who was held to a season-low two catches for 23 yards.

The line was far more competent in the second half as they managed to clean up many of the issues they had before halftime. Darnold wasn't sacked once in the second half

"I think everybody deserves credit," Macdonald said. "We didn't go all haywire. Just go back to the drawing board, get to good protection that you like, get to better plays, stay out of certain situations, get a better feel for how they're matching us, all the things going on there. Then I think players calming down and executing at a higher level. Look, you got to give Minnesota a lot of credit, too. They had a good plan. They called an aggressive game and they did a good job."

Charbonnet and Walker combined to rush for 108 yards on 27 carries, and Darnold finished with 128 yards on 14 completions despite the sacks and having several passes batted down at the line of scrimmage.

"The blocked passes are tough," Macdonald said. "You don't want to put the ball in jeopardy, but also trying to get rid of it on time. So we'll look at that. Thought he made some smart decisions, fast decisions. Got away from the rush well. I know it sounds weird, but he took some good sacks actually in some of those critical moments, which is good team football. Did a great job. There is a lot of things he's doing outside of the pass game in that second half that really helped us win the game as well, so operating at a high level."

DeMarcus Lawrence continues to shine.

The free agent signing of DeMarcus Lawrence has more than paid off for the Seahawks this season.

Lawrence picked up his fifth sack of the season, forced a fumble from running back Aaron Jones Sr., and had a quarterback hit on Max Brosmer that led to Ernest Jones' interception return touchdown.

While his statistics don't blow you away on the surface, his impact on Seattle's defense this season can't be understated. He's been a major addition to the group this year.

"DeMarcus Lawrence's caused fumble is probably my new favorite play of all-time," Macdonald said. "Just an incredible, incredible play. I just saw a blur coming down and just violently attack the ball. It's been such a point of emphasis, and to see him do that was really great."

Lawrence chased down Jones from behind and hammered him with a chop that knocked the ball free for Ty Okada to recover for the lone non-interception turnover of the day forced by Seattle's defense.

"I knew the ball was coming out quick," Lawrence said.

The play on Jones' interception was equally impressive. Lawrence didn't bite on any of the theatrics of the play, choosing to run straight at Brosmer on his rollout instead. Lawrence grabbed onto Brosmer and began to pull him toward the ground for a would-be sack when he chucked the ball directly to Jones.

"That's one of these things that DeMarcus does probably better than anybody I've been around, is he plays with anticipation and understands situational football at an incredibly high level," Macdonald said. "Fourth-and-one in a run-or-pass type of situation and reads it, it's a movement (play), and that's not part of his technique. That's just him being a great football player and understanding situational ball. Just an awesome play."

Lawrence's three-year deal looks incredibly valuable already to the Seahawks, especially this season when he counts less than $8 million against the salary cap.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

