Seattle Seahawks sign Myles Gaskin, elevate Quandre Diggs from practice squad

The Brief The Seahawks signed running back Myles Gaskin to their 53-man roster and placed running back George Holani on injured reserve. Safety Quandre Diggs and running back Velus Jones Jr. were elevated from the practice squad. Diggs gives Seattle additional safety depth as Julian Love remains out, and Ty Okada is questionable with an oblique injury.



The Seattle Seahawks signed running back Myles Gaskin to the active roster, and elevated safety Quandre Diggs and running back Velus Jones Jr. from the practice squad on Saturday.

Gaskin fills the roster spot of running back George Holani, who was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Gaskin has been on the practice squad off-and-on for the Seahawks this season as needs required. A Lynnwood native, Gaskin played for O'Dea High School and the University of Washington before spending the last six years in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens.

Diggs will have the chance to suit up for Seattle again after re-signing with the team on Tuesday. Diggs asked for his release from the Tennessee Titans earlier this month and has been back home in Austin, Texas waiting for his next opportunity.

With Julian Love out another week and Ty Okada questionable to play due to an oblique injury, the Seahawks needed additional help at safety. D'Anthony Bell likely moves into the starting spot in place of Love and Okada with Diggs set to serve in a reserve role.

Jones provides running back help along with Gaskin, as well as another kick return option as Tory Horton remains out with a shin injury.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

