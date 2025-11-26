How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Minnesota Vikings

The Brief The Seattle Seahawks face the Vikings at home in Week 13, with kickoff at 1 p.m. at Lumen Field. The game airs on FOX 13 in the Seattle area, also available on NFL+ and local radio stations for live coverage. Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba recently broke the franchise record for receiving yards, and is on track to eclipse 2,000 yards this season.



The Seattle Seahawks enter Week 13 of the NFL season with an 8-3 record, facing the Minnesota Vikings.

It could be a story of quarterbacks, as Vikings rookie J.J. McCarthy could be ruled out for the game, and Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is facing his former team for the first time.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 23: Sam Darnold #14 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 23, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Wesley Hitt / Getty Images)

Keep reading for more information about the Seahawks vs Vikings game and how to watch it live.

When is the Seahawks vs Vikings game?

Kickoff for Seahawks vs Vikings is set for 1 p.m. PT on Sunday, Nov. 30.

Where is the Seahawks vs Vikings game?

The Vikings will travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks at Lumen Field.

What TV channel is the Seahawks vs Vikings game on?

The Seahawks vs Vikings game will air on FOX 13 in the Seattle area. Coverage begins with Gameday on FOX 13 at 12:30 p.m. PDT.

Joe Davis will call the play-by-play while Greg Olsen provides color analysis with Pam Oliver reporting from the sidelines.

The game is also available to watch with a subscription to NFL+.

You can watch Gameday on FOX 13 at 4 p.m. PT for postgame analysis.

What radio station is the Seahawks game on?

To listen to the game, fans can tune into Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, the Seahawks mobile app, SiriusXM 227 or 387, and on the SiriusXM app.

Steve Raible and Dave Wyman will call the action with Jen Mueller as the sideline reporter.

More on the Seahawks

The Seahawks are back home after a two-game road trip, which resulted in a loss against their division rival, the Los Angeles Rams, and a win over the Tennessee Titans. The Hawks are second in the NFC West and are tied for the second-best record in the conference, with the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears also holding an 8-3 record.

Seattle star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba just broke the franchise record for receiving yards in a season, topping DK Metcalf's 1,303 yards in 2020. He's also on track to become the NFL's first 2,000-yard receiver.

The Seahawks have six games left this season, and while their playoff picture looks bright, the race for the NFC West title is a bit shaky with the Rams facing a somewhat easier schedule.

Up Next

After the Vikings, the Seattle Seahawks have a road game against the Atlanta Falcons the following Sunday.

MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Gameday on FOX 13: Seahawks vs Titans Postgame

Takeaways from Seattle Seahawks 30-24 win over Titans

Sam Darnold throws for 244 yards, 2 TDs as Seattle Seahawks beat the Titans 30-24

Seattle Seahawks look to rebound against the struggling Titans before NFL's stretch run

Seattle Seahawks to honor Kenny Easley with No. 45 helmet decal for remainder of 2025 season

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.