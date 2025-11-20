Seattle Seahawks to honor Kenny Easley with No. 45 helmet decal for remainder of 2025 season

article

The Seattle Seahawks will wear a No. 45 decal on their helmets for the rest of the 2025 season to honor Hall of Fame safety Kenny Easley, who died last week at the age of 66.

Easley is one of just 15 players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame to have played for the Seahawks, and one of just four to have their number retired by the franchise along with Walter Jones (No. 71), Steve Largent (No. 80) and Cortez Kennedy (No. 96).

Easley died Friday, November 14 with the news announced by his family through the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Easley's career was cut short by kidney disease, which forced his retirement from the NFL after seven seasons with the Seahawks. Easley was a five-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time first-team All-Pro. He was the 1984 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, beating out New York Giants Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor as he had 10 interceptions for 126 yards and two touchdowns.

The Seahawks also intend to honor Easley during their next home game against the Minnesota Vikings on November 30.

