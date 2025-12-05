Seattle's SR-99 tunnel shut down for maintenance into weekend

Drivers in Seattle will have to work around a new State Route 99 tunnel closure heading into the weekend as crews continue maintenance work. This comes as SR-520 shuts down for construction through the entire weekend.

The tunnel will be shut down in both directions between South Hanford Street and south of the Aurora Bridge for the following hours.

Closure in effect from 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5 until 6 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6.

Additionally, WSDOT reports the on-ramps at South Royal Brougham Way and Sixth Avenue will also close from 9 p.m. on Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday. Detours will go to Interstate 5.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle woman’s finger bitten off in unprovoked assault

Seattle mayor-elect Katie Wilson announces senior staff team

Is this objectively the best pizza in Western Washington?

WA 'South Hill Rapist' Kevin Coe dies

Arlington, WA ranch owner sentenced for child sex abuse

Federal judge blocks Trump's defunding of Planned Parenthood

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.