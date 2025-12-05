'Seattle News Weekly': Olympia's controversial payroll tax proposal

The Brief On this episode of the "Seattle News Weekly" podcast, FOX 13 Seattle Anchor Hana Kim sits down with Reporter AJ Janavel to discuss the tax proposal along with the broader debate on how to address the state's multi-billion dollar budget shortfall. The revenue goal of this tax is to generate billions of dollars every year by targeting business corporations and the biggest employers in Washington state, such as Amazon and Microsoft, to make up the budget deficit. The hosts discuss reactions from WA government officials, like Rep. Chris Quarry and Gov. Bob Ferguson



Budget politics in Olympia have made headlines this week, as Rep. Shaun Scott brought attention to a controversial payroll tax proposal at a press conference on Olympia's Capitol steps Tuesday.

On this episode of the "Seattle News Weekly" podcast, FOX 13 Seattle Anchor Hana Kim sits down with Reporter AJ Janavel to discuss the tax proposal along with the broader debate on how to address the state's multi-billion dollar budget shortfall.

The pair immediately dive into Rep. Shaun Scott's proposal for a 5% payroll tax on annual salaries that exceed $125,000.

The revenue goal of this tax is to generate billions of dollars every year by targeting business corporations and the biggest employers in Washington state, such as Amazon and Microsoft, to make up the budget deficit.

"There were other reports that the bigwigs at Microsoft said if the state starts taxing business, we have no issues leaving. So the concern is, if you start taxing these businesses, and they get up and leave, not only will you not get the tax dollars that you're hopeful for, but now we don't have jobs." — AJ Janavel

Big picture view:

In the episode, Kim and Janavel discuss the economic trend that critics cite as a precedent for the proposed payroll tax: Seattle's 2018 "head tax" and the JumpStart Seattle tax from 2020. The head tax applied to all employees at large companies, and the JumpStart Seattle tax applied to large businesses.

To avoid paying these taxes, Amazon moved thousands of its jobs to Bellevue after the head tax and before the JumpStart Seattle tax was implemented.

Dig deeper:

The podcast further dives into the overall vibe of this week's press conference, which was made up of supporters and reporters, including Janavel.

Kim plays a clip of Rep. Scott dismissing a reporter's question about job relocation as "pro-corporate propaganda," with the argument that corporations are already shedding jobs through their AI investments.

"That strikes me as incredibly disingenuous, because what it shows is that many corporations are doing the job shedding on their own volition... What that tells me is that that's actually more pro-corporate propaganda than it is an actual question." — Rep. Shaun Scott

What's next:

During the podcast, Kim and Janavel also discuss a separate, non-budget press conference that Ferguson held to discuss the DOJ lawsuit about election certification.

"I haven't seen his proposal. First I've heard about his proposal. What I'd say is, one thing I do know is that any potential revenue stream like that doesn't solve the budget shortfall." — Gov. Ferguson

Ferguson says his focus is trying to balance the budget for next year, in particular, which is in a multi-billion dollar shortfall.

The other side:

The podcast hosts dive into the opposing argument of the taxes on the Republican side of Olympia. Republicans, despite being in the minority in Olympia, argue that the issue is a spending problem, not a revenue problem, as the state's budget and revenue have significantly increased over the last decade.

Janavel plays a clip from Rep. Chris Quarry, who suggests that cuts should have been made to the $4 billion in raises given to large bargaining associations and units in the 2025 budget. He notes, on average, these employees were already the highest paid in 38 out of 39 counties, with King County as the exception.

The podcast concludes with the impact these budget decisions could have on all Washington residents, affecting affordability and the cost of living in the Evergreen State.

Join us every Thursday to stay up to date on weekly news around the area.

Seattle News Weekly is a podcast that goes in depth and gives context to the stories that matter to the western Washington community. Check back every Thursday for a new episode on your favorite podcast platform, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pandora, Stitcher, Amazon Music, TuneIn and Audible, or YouTube.

The Source: Information in this story came from original FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle woman’s finger bitten off in unprovoked assault

Seattle mayor-elect Katie Wilson announces senior staff team

Is this objectively the best pizza in Western Washington?

WA 'South Hill Rapist' Kevin Coe dies

Arlington, WA ranch owner sentenced for child sex abuse

Federal judge blocks Trump's defunding of Planned Parenthood

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.