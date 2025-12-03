How to watch the FIFA World Cup Final Draw in Seattle

The Brief The FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw is set for Friday, December 5, at 9 a.m. The draw will determine team positions in the 48-team tournament across 16 host cities. You can watch the draw live on FOX 13 Seattle, or attend a viewing party at MOPOP.



The FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw is happening Friday, deciding the pathway for each country's team in the global tournament.

The 48-team tournament has already been separated into four groups of 12, however each team's position in the bracket has yet to be determined. While the top-ranked teams will sit on opposite ends, most other teams won't know where they sit until the FIFA Final Draw.

(via FIFA)

Keep reading for more details about the FIFA Final Draw and how to watch it live.

When is the FIFA World Cup 26 Final Draw?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw is happening at 9 a.m. on Friday, December 5.

Where can I watch the FIFA World Cup 26 Final Draw?

The FIFA Final Draw will be announced live on FOX 13 Seattle. Coverage begins with a Pre-Draw Broadcast at 8 a.m.

Additionally, the Museum of Pop Culture (MOPOP) is hosting an early-morning viewing party. The event lasts from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and is free to attend, but space is limited. Fans are encouraged to reserve a free ticket online.

What is the FIFA World Cup 26 Final Draw?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final Draw determines where each qualifying team will get to play in the global tournament, which will be held across 16 host cities in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

A handful of teams are still playing in the qualifiers, but their seeding in the 48-team bracket will still be decided in the Final Draw.

The top four seeds, which are Spain, Argentina, France and England, will play on opposite sides of each bracket to ensure the best teams don't face each other before the final.

The FIFA World Cup kicks off on June 11, 2026, at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Security video: Seattle police arrest several teens accused of shooting at officers

Olympic Pipeline repaired and restored to full service in WA

Police arrest 30-year-old man with teen girl at WA motel

‘This isn’t a one-time emergency’: Snohomish County, WA cold weather shelters to open

Pierce County, WA woman arrested for 3 DUIs in one week

Washington family holds memorial service at sea on Edmonds-Kingston ferry

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.