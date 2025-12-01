Security video: Seattle police arrest several teens accused of shooting at officers

The Brief After leading police on a chase from North Seattle to SeaTac in a stolen SUV, a group of teenagers allegedly fired shots at officers on I-5, striking a bystander's vehicle in the process. Police forcefully stopped the vehicle using a PIT maneuver and arrested four teens, recovered two handguns and booked the suspects for multiple felonies including assault and eluding police. Despite an intensive neighborhood search involving K-9 units and lock-down warnings for residents, at least two suspects escaped on foot and remain at large.



A group of teens is accused of leading police on a miles-long chase in a stolen SUV before shooting at police officers on I-5 when they tried to stop them.

Four were captured after police forcefully stopped them in SeaTac on Saturday night. However, at least two others remained on the loose Sunday.

Police say the teens ran from the vehicle after it was stopped near the intersection of S 188th Street and Military Road S.

Neighbors in that area tell FOX 13 that the search was at one point heavily focused in the wooded area, just beyond a pedestrian walkway sign located near the intersection.

Home security video shows police searching for as many as 6 young people in the neighborhoods surrounding the intersection.

"We saw some police cars in the neighborhood 5 – 6 of them," said Paul Passi, a neighbor.

After seeing so many officers, Passi went to get his nephew who was playing in the yard.

"As soon as I stepped outside, one of the police officers got on the intercom and said, ‘There is an armed intruder on the loose. Get in the house.’ I grabbed my nephew and went inside," said Passi.

Security video shows officers using searchlights to try to find the teens.

"It’s a good spot to hide for intruders on the loose, criminals," said Passi.

Before police said the teens were stopped there, the first signs of trouble were in North Seattle.

Seattle police say it was on Aurora Ave N that they first spotted the SUV full of teens driving erratically and fast. They say they tried to follow them, but they gave up on A pursuit. The teens got on I-5 and an officer caught up with them later in South Seattle.

As they traveled south on I-5, someone fired several rounds at a Community Response Group officer in a plain car. They weren't injured, but a random vehicle was hit, leaving bullet fragments in a person's lap near SeaTac City Hall. Police finally stopped the SUV with a pit maneuver where police say six people jumped out and made a run for it.

"That’s really messed up how they were shooting at officers," said Pierre Wade. He didn't want his face on camera, but said he saw police in the area Saturday night and was shocked at the allegations that the teens were involved.

"Especially kids…kids are shooting at adults. That’s crazy," said Pierre.

Officers say three teen girls, ages 15–17 and a 16-year-old boy, were caught. They also found a handgun near the SUV and a 2nd gun with the boy, who also had a felony warrant for robbery.

The teens were booked for assault, possession of a stolen vehicle, and firearm and eluding police.

Police say they're also investigating a man who showed up at Valley Medical Center in Renton after being shot in the leg around the same time as this incident.

"Scary for sure," said Passi.

"Hopefully they catch all the kids that were shooting at the officers," said Wade.

Police are still looking for some suspects in this case. If you have any information, contact the Seattle Police Department.

