Teens arrested for shooting at Seattle police officers

Several teenagers were taken into police custody following several run-ins with officers on Saturday night. Some face assault charges for discharging a gun at law enforcement and hitting a bystander.

A man was shot in the leg and a Seattle Community Response Group officer dodged gunfire from an SUV full of teens this weekend, according to a report from the Seattle Police Department released on Sunday, Nov. 30.

Timeline:

At about 9 p.m. on Nov. 29, police say their CRG officers were patrols in northern Seattle when they tried to stop a speeding and erratic driver of a Dodge Durango SUV on Aurora Avenue North. When the driver fled, officers decided not to initiate a chase. Later, officers in South Seattle noticed the same vehicle.

When the officers approached the SUV, it began moving. While heading southbound on I-5 in this second run-in with officers, the teens allegedly fired off one or multiple guns toward the Seattle police officers. SPD reports that no officers fired back at the suspects.

This is when officers continued pursuing the vehicle, eventually performing a PIT maneuver to stop the SUV. Multiple teenage boys and girls then reportedly fled the vehicle. Police were able to take three girls and one boy into custody.

These four teens were booked into the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children & Family Justice Center for the following crimes:

Assault in the 1st Degree (x2)

Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

Eluding a Police Vehicle

Shortly afterwards, a man arrived at the Valley Medical Center in Renton with gunshot wounds to his legs. Police are also investigating reports from a witness that one of the bullets hit their car and fragments landed in their lap.

Two male suspects escaped and evaded capture despite the use of K9 police dogs.

What's next:

This continues to be an open and active investigation assigned to GVRU detectives. Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. Anonymous tips are accepted.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Washington family holds memorial service at sea on Edmonds-Kingston ferry

Pierce County, WA woman arrested for 3 DUIs in one week

Seattle's 'Thanksgiving for All' draws hundreds, helps pets for the holidays

Trump administration says it is halting all asylum decisions after National Guard shooting

Who is Katie Wilson? A look at Seattle's next mayor

How to watch Seattle Mariners games in 2026 after ROOT sports shuts down

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.