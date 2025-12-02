DOJ sues Washington state for not providing voter registration data

The Brief The U.S. Department of Justice is suing Washington and five other states for not providing voter registration data. Washington's Secretary of State refused to release the state's voter data without the DOJ's explanation of its intended use. The DOJ says it aims to ensure accurate voter lists and compliance with federal election laws.



The U.S. Department of Justice is suing Washington, along with several other states, for not providing voter registration data.

The Justice Department's Civil Rights Division filed federal lawsuits against six states on Tuesday, including Delaware, Maryland, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.

The backstory:

Washington's Office of the Secretary of State previously denied the Department of Justice's (DOJ) request to turn over the state's voter registration records back in September.

The records included voters' dates of birth, addresses, driver's license numbers and the last four digits of each registrant's social security number. Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs said he would not release any information until the DOJ explained what they plan to do with the data.

Secretary Hobbs will join Washington News Wrap on FOX 13 at 6 p.m. to discuss the DOJ lawsuit.

What they're saying:

The DOJ says their request for statewide voter registration lists is to ensure they are accurate, along with the effectiveness of voter list maintenance programs.

"Our federal elections laws ensure every American citizen may vote freely and fairly," said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. "States that continue to defy federal voting laws interfere with our mission of ensuring that Americans have accurate voter lists as they go to the polls, that every vote counts equally, and that all voters have confidence in election results. At this Department of Justice, we will not stand for this open defiance of federal civil rights laws."

The lawsuit, which Washington state officials say has not yet been received, cites the National Voter Registration Act and the Help America Vote Act, along with the Civil Rights Act of 1960, as enforcement for the voter data requests.

"Accurate voter rolls are the cornerstone of fair and free elections, and too many states have fallen into a pattern of noncompliance with basic voter roll maintenance," said Attorney General Pam Bondi. "The Department of Justice will continue filing proactive election integrity litigation until states comply with basic election safeguards."

The deadline for Washington state to respond to the lawsuit was not specified in a press release from the DOJ.

