Seattle sues Trump administration over executive orders targeting DEI policies

Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison announced a new lawsuit against the Trump administration Wednesday, claiming recent executive orders targeting diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives are unconstitutional and threaten nearly $370 million in federal funding for the city.

"We are here to make sure that the priorities and local control for the city of Seattle and what we put as our priorities remain something that is available for our people to choose from," Davison said during a press conference.

The lawsuit follows a string of executive orders from the Trump administration—143 in its first 100 days—that Seattle officials say attempt to override local governance while withholding federal funds.

"We’re here today because thankfully our legal system was created such that one person—even if that person is president, even if that person is Trump—does not enact federal law or decide its interpretation," Davison said. "We’re here today because federal overreach attempts to coerce by threatening congressionally appropriated funds and unilaterally claiming what is federal law does not make it so."

Davison said the city has previously sued the Trump administration twice, securing counterterrorism funds and halting immigration restrictions tied to past executive actions. Now, Seattle is seeking declaratory and injunctive relief over what it calls unlawful efforts to dismantle DEI programs.

"In today’s lawsuit we are seeking to bank declaratory injunctive relief claiming that the executive orders focusing on diversity and gender ideology are unconstitutional and unlawful," Davison said. "They’re based on separation of powers, the Spending Clause, the Fifth Amendment, the Tenth Amendment and the Administrative Procedure Act."

She emphasized the financial risk for the city: "At risk for the city of Seattle is about $370 million in spending authority that is being appropriated by Congress to the city of Seattle."

"We should not have to forego the use of that money that has been appropriated by Congress—the one that has the authority to control the purse, not the president," Davison said. "We should not have to forego local policies in order to obtain the money, nor should we have to contend with what is considered local control and having the federal government overreach and try to dictate what the city of Seattle’s priorities are."

Davison said the timing of the lawsuit was intentional: "Very strategic and very thought through as to the timing and the rightness of what we’re doing."

Mayor Bruce Harrell echoed Davison’s concerns and underscored the city’s long-standing record on civil rights and equity.

"The legal action that City Attorney Ann Davison described sort of talks about the work we’re doing," Harrell said. "It’s important that this country recognizes who Seattle really is and what our state is."

Timeline:

He pointed to a historical timeline of Seattle’s progress:

In 1973, Seattle became one of the few cities to openly bar discrimination in housing and employment against LGBTQ individuals.

In 2004, the city launched its Race and Social Justice Initiative—the first of its kind in the country.

In 2006, state law was amended to protect LGBTQ residents as a class.

In 2009, Seattle introduced legislation to eliminate racial and social disparities.

In 2011, the city removed barriers for transgender care.

In 2012, Seattle became a "human rights city" through sponsored legislation.

"We won’t erase our history. We won’t let the federal government, like our city attorney said, erase our values," Harrell said. "The attempts to dismantle DEI, we know, are also unprecedented attacks against vulnerable communities—but resilient communities. Look at what’s happening to our LGBTQ, particularly our transgender and nonbinary communities. I said this in another speech: they attack them, they attack us. They attack who and what we stand for."

"As a city, we will continue to advance legislative and legal actions to protect our residents from Trump’s unlawful actions and funding cuts," he added.

Harrell stressed the importance of the federal dollars at stake: "Not a week goes by where we don’t look at the north of the $370 million for public safety, homelessness, transportation, infrastructure, our health strategies—where we realize we have exposure. We’re being proactive because we don’t want to see the shortage of funds."

He ended with a call to action: "I don’t think anyone knew five years ago that we would be having this discussion in Seattle. I think many of us, students of history, we’ve gone through tough times politically before—but I think largely what we’re seeing is unprecedented. So we have to wake up a little earlier, go to bed a little later. The fight is on and this is where we show who we are and our values."

Gabriel Newman, a representative with Washington’s LGBTQ & Ally Chamber of Commerce, also spoke, sharing his personal stake in the fight.

"This is also personal to me as a member of the transgender community because this goes right to the heart of why and what we’re fighting for," Newman said. "These are not just political stunts. They are direct assaults on our communities and the systems that protect people from discrimination and allow them to thrive."

He warned that the administration’s directives are "seeking to erase LGBTQ identities, silence conversation about systemic racism, and punish cities that believe in equity…by putting a price tag on our values."

"We know equity is not a side project. It’s the foundation of a thriving economy and a safe, thriving community," Newman added.

Harrell summed up the city’s position plainly: "The fight for social justice is not a political move. The fight is for what we believe in and who we are."

"The federal government should have a sacred pact with cities—should protect us, give us public safety dollars, cancer research dollars, give us dollars to house us. This is not something done politically lightly," Harrell said.

