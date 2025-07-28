Bite of Seattle theft: Handmade goods, equipment taken from LGBTQ-owned booth

The Brief The Courtney Leanne booth at Bite of Seattle was burglarized of thousands of dollars worth of goods and equipment. The owner is working to rebuild her small business and hoping people can still appreciate the art that remained. No suspects have been identified at time of reporting.



A local artist is recovering emotionally and financially after her booth was broken into during the Bite of Seattle food and arts festival.

The Bite of Seattle, one of the city’s oldest culinary events, dates back to 1982. The event has grown beyond just food and drink, welcoming artists and vendors from across the region.

Courtney Correia operates her colorful and diverse handmade goods business under the name Courtney Leanne.

What they're saying:

"I try to consider myself a jack of all trades, master of none. So I do a little bit of everything. My business did start with artwork originally, so like prints, paintings, drawings, stuff like that, and then I've kind of expanded to scrunchies too, and apparel and candles," Correia said.

Courtney Correia

Hoping to grow her small business and connect with a broader audience, Correia said this was her first time participating in the iconic festival — and her first experience leaving her setup overnight.

"I was just looking for big out-of-the-box festivals to kind of sell my stuff at," Correia said. "Pride was a big one. I did that last year, and I heard Bite of Seattle was huge. So I thought, you know, why not? Let’s give it a go."

But Sunday morning, her excitement turned to heartbreak.

"They took a bunch of my prints, I had hoodies, t-shirts, artwork, stickers – they just trashed my entire thing," she said in a TikTok video documenting the damage.

Correia said she arrived to find her booth ransacked.

"I opened my tent, and I was super confused as to what happened, because I was like, I did not leave it like this," Correia said. "I thought maybe the wind had knocked things over. And so as I kept looking, I noticed things just missing, not just on the ground."

Dig deeper:

Among the stolen items: original artwork, apparel, tote bags, stickers, candles, display pieces, and even her sewing machine’s power cord and Square readers used for payments.

"But at the end of the day, like, I just can't get that time back, because I do hand make 99% of my items," Correia said. "So I think that was probably the most upsetting portion. I put so much time and effort into this, and all my tote bags I do, like the hand transfers on all my stuff that's probably the most disappointing."

Correia said she had moved her booth to a different spot at the event to help with sales and foot traffic. She said she was told there would be overnight security — and had even seen security patrolling the night before.

"They seemed very diligent, and so I felt safe in that moment. I trusted them to do their job," Correia said.

By the numbers:

Correia estimates her losses total between $1,500 and $2,000 — not including the booth fee. She says event organizers have since reached out, shown support, and refunded her participation costs. She has also filed a police report.

"I just ask that people maybe repost the video, just to spread awareness and just know that there's somebody out there that might be selling my things that’s not me," Correia said.

What you can do:

She encourages others who wish to support her to visit her website, where her work is still available for purchase. "I want people to appreciate the art and not just see this as a publicity stunt," Correia said.

When asked about advice for other vendors preparing for similar markets, Correia was clear.

"Definitely don’t leave your merchandise in your tent, at least the stuff that is of value. Lock it up, bring it with you. Maybe have some kind of camera in your tent to follow overnight," she said. "If there’s any opportunity, people will likely take it."

Despite the setback, Correia is staying focused on her creative goals.

"You can't let the bad things get to you, or else the world's not going to have any art left," Correia said.

FOX 13 has reached out to Bite of Seattle organizers for comment but has not yet heard back.

Correia said to her knowledge, she was the only vendor targeted by thieves. She declined to speculate on a motive but noted she was the only LGBTQ-identifying vendor at the event.

No suspects have been identified. Anyone who spots handmade goods matching Correia’s description is encouraged to report it.

The Source: Information in this story came from original FOX 13 Seattle interviews.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle Mariners fans fed up with megaphone preachers

Teacher at Juanita HS in Kirkland, WA detained by ICE, district confirms

Bryan Kohberger transferred to maximum security Idaho state prison

Here's what Kaylee Goncalves' family said during Bryan Kohberger ID sentencing

Here's what Madison Mogen's parents said during Bryan Kohberger ID sentencing

Billboard goes up protesting Blue Angels in Seattle's Seafair Air Show

Deputies investigate homicide, take suspect into custody after shooting in Burien, WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.