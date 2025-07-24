Deputies investigate homicide, take suspect into custody after shooting in Burien, WA

The Brief King County deputies are investigating an early Thursday morning shooting in Burien near Southwest 120th Street and 2nd Avenue Southwest. A person called authorities to report shooting someone on their property, and a suspect has been taken into custody.



King County deputies are investigating a homicide after a deadly shooting overnight in Burien.

What we know:

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at about midnight Thursday near Southwest 120th Street and 2nd Avenue Southwest.

According to investigators, a person called authorities to report that he had shot someone on his property.

A suspect was taken into custody.

A major crimes unit was called to the scene to investigate the shooting.

The King County Sheriff's Office said Thursday morning that they are now investigating the shooting as a homicide.

The Source: Information in this story came from the King County Sheriff's Office.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Alaska Airlines miles stolen: What to do if your account is hacked

Witness captures video of plane crashing into water near Mukilteo

Fire truck thief goes on rampage in Everett damaging 14 vehicles

Idaho hiker mistaken for Travis Decker tells all

2 men arrested in $600k ATM robbery spree across WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.