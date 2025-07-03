1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near Burien

The Brief A shooting near Burien left one person dead and another injured Thursday morning. The shooting happened at Glen Acres Golf Course.



Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting early Thursday morning near Burien.

What we know:

King County deputies responded to a report of a shooting at Glen Acres Golf Course on South 112th Street.

According to investigators, a caller reported hearing shots fired and a fight.



Shooting near Burien on July 3, 2025.

When deputies arrived, they found a person dead at the scene and another person with a gunshot wound to his arm.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives have not released a description of the suspect and the investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: Information in this story came from the King County Sheriff's Office.

