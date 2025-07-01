Seattle doctor stole meds from infant patients, worked under influence

The Brief A Seattle resident physician has been charged with two counts of acquiring controlled substances through fraudulent means. Authorities allege the physician diverted drugs, including fentanyl, from infant patients and practiced medicine while under the influence. The arrest followed an investigation by the DEA and FDA, prompted by concerns raised by Seattle Children's Hospital.



A 35-year-old resident physician who worked at Seattle Children's, UW Medicine and Harborview Medical Center has been charged with two counts of acquiring a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, deception and subterfuge.

Dr. Andrew Voegel-Podadera was arrested at his residence on June 24 by the DEA Seattle Diversion Group and DEA agents, along with the Food and Drug Administration - Office of Criminal Investigations. He was transported to the Federal Courthouse for an initial hearing.

Authorities allege Voegel-Podadera, an anesthesia resident at the University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, diverted fentanyl, remifentanil, sufentanil, hydromorphone and other controlled substances. The charges also state he practiced medicine while under the influence of controlled substances and tampered with and diverted substances intended for three children.

"Diverting medicine away from infant patients is despicable, doubly so if the person involved is a doctor," said David F. Reames, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Seattle Field Division. "If Dr. Voegel-Podadera is convicted, it will show that he violated both his oath and the law, and I am proud that DEA could help stop him."

According to the criminal complaint, an attending physician at Seattle Children’s observed Voegel-Podadera displaying behavior consistent with drug use, including unexplained delays and absences from the operating room.

On Dec. 27, 2024, while treating three minor patients, the attending physician reportedly observed Voegel-Podadera draw an excessive amount of fentanyl into syringes that would not be needed. Suspecting diversion, Seattle Children’s arranged for all substances returned as waste that day to be tested. The tests found the waste syringes were filled with saline solution.

"He would have a great deal more than he needed and then he would either give some to the patient and then the rest to himself or he would take it all himself," said Reames.

The DEA Seattle Diversion Group received a report in January that Voegel-Podadera was suspected of diverting controlled substances. An investigation in February 2025 revealed alleged diversion of controlled substances by Voegel-Podadera while working at Seattle Children’s, the University of Washington Medical Center and Harborview Medical Center, with incidents dating back to January 2024.

On June 12, DEA Diversion served Voegel-Podadera with an Immediate Suspension Order, suspending his controlled substance prescribing abilities. He was arrested on June 24.

"That is the most troubling part, because a patient would only get fentanyl in a medical setting for the most severe pain. So, you have an infant patient, in desperate need of pain relief, and what that patient gets is saline solution which is saltwater," said Reames.

UW Medicine issued a statement to FOX 13 Seattle regarding the case:

"Resident Andrew Voegel-Podadera was placed on leave as soon as diversion was identified in December of 2024. The safety and security of our patients are top priorities for UW Medicine; we have a number of protections in place to prevent diversions and are taking this matter very seriously."

With some of the patients in this case being children, the case hits home for some like Reames. He says its rare to see accusations against a doctor like this "on duty".

"It’s despicable really," said Reames. "As a father, I’m very gratified to get someone like this out of circulation."

This operation was part of the 2025 Department of Justice National Health Care Fraud Enforcement Action.

