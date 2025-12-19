Power lines spark large fire in Seattle's Central District

The Brief Seattle firefighters responded to a large fire in the Central District Friday night, visible from the I-90 bridge. The department said power lines came down on a building, and crews were working to protect nearby homes. The fire broke out along 34th Avenue at about 7:45 p.m.



Seattle firefighters responded to a large fire that was sparked by power lines in the Central District Friday night.

What we know:

The Seattle Fire Department initially responded around 7:45 p.m. to a home on 34th Avenue near East James Street.

Seattle Fire said power lines had come down and sparked a fire at a building. As the flames grew larger, the incident was upgraded to a 3-alarm response.

At 8:05 p.m., the department said crews were putting water on the fire and protecting nearby homes.

Some I-90 travelers reported seeing the fire from the bridge.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Everett, WA, firefighters warn of holiday fire risk from lithium-ion batteries

New WA laws in 2026 include higher wages, luxury car tax, plastic bag fee hike

Renton, WA police seek public’s help in an apparent road rage crash

Wild Waves Theme Park to shut down in 2026

Charter bus breaks down in Leavenworth, leaving dozens stranded

2.5-magnitude earthquake measured near Ashford, WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.