The Brief DNA analysis has confirmed that blood found in a suspect's truck matches Travis Decker, the man accused of killing his three daughters. The multi-agency manhunt for Decker has now entered its fifth week, with coordinated search efforts continuing across Chelan and Kittitas counties. Authorities currently have no evidence indicating whether Decker is alive or deceased, and a $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.



DNA samples recovered from a truck linked to Travis Decker, the man accused of killing his three young daughters, have been positively identified as his, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.

This new evidence provides further confirmation in the ongoing five-week manhunt that has spanned Chelan and Kittitas counties.

Travis Decker (Chelan County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

Authorities confirmed Tuesday that blood found on the tailgate of the truck matched Decker's DNA profile. This comes after DNA samples taken from personal items believed to belong to Decker, found at the initial crime scene, also matched the blood samples.

"We know, positively, that all of the DNA samples recovered belong to the same, male, subject, who we believe is Mr. Decker," Undersheriff Dan Ozment said in a statement. "With this evidence, along with the other evidentiary items found at the scene, we do not have any reason to believe there are any other suspects."

Where is Travis Decker? Is he still alive?

What we don't know:

Despite the positive DNA identification, authorities say they have no evidence to suggest whether Decker is dead or alive. The search efforts will continue until he is apprehended or his body is recovered.

"Until he is taken into custody, or recovered, we will continue these efforts," Ozment stated, expressing gratitude for the "continued leadership, dedication, and support from all of our search teams."

Search teams focus on Crystal Creek Drainage, crime scene

Search teams, including law enforcement and volunteers, along with K9 units, are conducting coordinated operations across the region.

Last week, Kittitas County teams focused their search on the Crystal Creek Drainage, extending through Ingalls Creek.

Chelan County Sheriff's Office personnel, assisted by a human remains detection dog, also searched the Ingalls drainage. Various K9 units with different specialties have been consistently utilized and will continue to be deployed as needed.

Sheriff's office drone teams have also been actively flying search patterns over land and water. On Saturday, approximately 25 Chelan County Volunteer Search and Rescue participants conducted a thorough search of the crime scene area.

One of the largest manhunts in WA state history

The manhunt for Travis Decker has become one of the largest in Washington state history, involving a wide array of agencies.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, CCVSAR, the U.S. Forest Service, and the U.S. Marshals Service are all continuing coordinated search efforts.

In the near future, the National Park Service is planning to deploy its swift water search and rescue teams to conduct additional searches of the bodies of water around the crime scene.

Reward offered for info that leads to Travis Decker's arrest

Travis Decker (FOX 13 Seattle)

The United States Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information that directly leads to Travis Decker’s arrest. Authorities caution the public that Decker should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Travis Decker is urged to call 911 immediately and should not attempt to contact or approach him. Individuals with information can also contact their nearest U.S. Marshals office, the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102, or submit tips at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.

The manhunt for Travis Decker hits week 5

The backstory:

The search for Travis Decker began five weeks ago after his three young daughters, Paityn, 9, Evelyn, 8, and Olivia, 5, were found dead on June 2 at Rock Island Campground in Chelan County. Decker is accused of killing the girls and faces three counts of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.

The girls' mother, Whitney Decker, reported them missing on May 30 after Travis did not return from a scheduled three-hour visitation. The decision by law enforcement not to issue an Amber Alert at the time has drawn some controversy.

Authorities have noted Decker's extensive military training, which they believe could allow him to survive and remain hidden for an extended period in the rugged wilderness.

Previous search efforts, reported sightings

Dig deeper:

The Decker manhunt has involved significant resources and attention.

On June 6, Gov. Jay Inslee activated the National Guard, allocating emergency funds and ordering Guard resources to support the search, including helicopter transportation for law enforcement in remote areas.

In the initial weeks of the search in Chelan County, law enforcement closed off several roads, trails, and campgrounds, and advised residents in remote areas to lock their doors. Cadaver dogs joined the search as it intensified.

On June 24, the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office acknowledged the increasing possibility that Decker may have died in the wilderness, stating that "some search resources are being redirected to find and recover Decker if he died."

Law enforcement agencies have continued to respond to reported sightings of a man matching Decker's description. On Saturday, June 28, a report from the Prosser area led to a swift response from multiple agencies, including the establishment of a containment zone and drone deployment. However, the man seen in that incident was confirmed not to be Travis Decker.

A neighbor of Decker's, Binh Nguyen, recalled a "weird" encounter with him on May 30, the day he picked up his daughters for the visitation. Nguyen told PEOPLE that Decker, typically an "enthusiastic girl dad," looked noticeably different, appearing skinny with long hair and a beard, and seemed distracted during their conversation.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office continues to work closely with the U.S. Marshals in the ongoing efforts to locate Travis Decker.

