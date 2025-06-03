Missing Wenatchee girls likely cause of death revealed in court documents

The Brief Court documents reveal new details in the murders of three young girls in Chelan County, along with the ongoing search for the suspect, Travis Decker. The children's cause of death was likely asphyxiation, according to a preliminary report filed with Chelan County Superior Court. Decker had allegedly been showing signs of growing mental health concerns and was not following a parenting plan order.



Three young girls allegedly murdered by their father in Washington appeared to have died from asphyxiation, according to a preliminary report filed with Chelan County Superior Court.

Authorities in Chelan County are actively searching for Travis Decker, who is wanted for three counts of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.

Decker is accused of killing his three daughters, 5-year-old Olivia, 8-year-old Evelyn and 9-year-old Paityn, during a planned visitation on Friday, May 30.

The girls were located on Monday, days after being reported missing. Their bodies were found at the Rock Island Campground, located off Icicle Road in Leavenworth.

Decker's vehicle was nearby with two bloody handprints, and had personal items such as blankets, food, car seats and a wallet on the center console. The camp showed signs of recent activity, with a tent and cooler located a short distance away.

A preliminary examination of the bodies suggests the likely cause of death was asphyxiation. The Chelan County Coroner positively identified each of the victims.

Decker's cell phone activity shows he drove to and left the same campground a day prior to the kidnapping, court documents state.

The backstory:

Interviews with the girls' mother also revealed a possible decline in Decker's mental health leading up to the alleged kidnapping and murders.

Decker is a former military member with extensive training, and is known to stay at motels or local campgrounds after losing housing. Decker and his ex-wife had been divorced for several years, and had a parenting plan in place for their three children. He was allowed to see them during specific hours every other weekend in the Wenatchee Valley.

According to court documents, Decker's ex-wife claimed he was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, which she believes he does not take medications for. Under the parenting plan, Decker was supposed to seek mental health treatments and anger management counseling, though he had apparently not been following the plan and refused to sign it.

Decker was reportedly "quieter than usual" when picking up the kids for visitation on Friday, which was "out of character" for him. He had also allegedly been talking about getting rid of his dog due to housing and financial struggles.

Decker's cell phone went straight to voicemail when called during the scheduled return of the girls. Police say they are still unable to contact Decker.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Decker since Friday, May 30, or knows his current whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. Due to safety concerns, the public is advised not to attempt to contact or approach Decker.

The Source: Information in this story came from court documents through Chelan County Superior Court and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

