'Belltown Hellcat' Miles Hudson back in court

The man known as the "Belltown Hellcat" is expected back in court on Tuesday.

What we know:

Miles Hudson faces reckless driving and racing charges, and he has racked up tens and thousands of dollars worth of noise violations while making videos of driving his modified Dodge Charger Hellcat.

He is accused of incidents like doing burnouts and donuts on Seattle streets, and driving at speeds over 100 mph.

Miles Hudson, known as the "Belltown Hellcat," faced Judge Seth Niesen on Aug. 12, 2024, in Seattle, Wash., over two criminal cases.

He also faces other charges involving revenge porn and stalking.

His trial is expected to start 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The backstory:

Hudson, notoriously known for his online stunts in his Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, previously faced charges of stalking and revenge porn relating to his ex-girlfriend.

Prosecutors recommended dismissing the stalking charge as part of Hudson's plea deal, and imposing a 24-month suspended sentence, which the Seattle judge agreed to.

Based on this conviction, the judge ruled Hudson is no longer allowed to own any firearms, and imposed a five-year domestic violence no-contact order.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Seattle City Attorney’s Office, Seattle Municipal Court and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

