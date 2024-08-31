'Belltown Hellcat' hits the road again, despite court order: Reddit

article

Residents are reporting sightings of Miles Hudson, known as the "Belltown Hellcat," on Seattle streets, despite a judge's order not to drive on Washington roads or post to social media.

Reddit user "Fred_Utter_Sails" created a post on the r/Seattle subreddit on Friday titled "Hellcat spotted on Ballard bridge. Thought he was muzzled?"

The August 30 post includes a photo taken from the side view mirror showing the reflection of the infamous modified muscle car.

As decided in an August court hearing with Judge Seth Niesen, Hudson is not allowed to post on Instagram or Twitch, and is not allowed to operate his Dodge Charger on public streets. If anyone else posts on Hudson's Instagram or Twitch accounts or drives his Charger, Niesen said Hudson will be "on the hook" and will be taken into custody.

In addition to the car sighting, Hudson may be violating a second court order simultaneously by posting to social media. The video below was posted on the Instagram profile "srt.beelol." Hudson previously operated an Instagram page by the name of "srt.miles."

He is next scheduled to appear in court in September. He faces legal battles over cyberstalking, harassment and reckless driving allegations.

