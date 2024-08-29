Kingston-Seattle fast ferry service to resume Saturday

Kingston Fast Ferry service to Seattle will resume on Saturday, August 31, according to Kitsap Transit.

All Kingston fast ferry trips to and from Seattle were canceled indefinitely on Tuesday due to the route's primary vessels undergoing repairs, and another fast ferry shifting to the Bremerton-Seattle route.

The vessel normally used on the Bremerton-Seattle route required engine repairs, prompting the main Kingston fast ferry, the Rich Passage 1, to be pulled.

In an update Thursday, Kitsap Transit said the main Bremerton vessel was fixed and the Rich Passage 1 will resume fast ferry service to Kingston.

Kitsap Transit also says it will operate bus service between Kingston and Bainbridge Island on Friday for customers impacted by the cancelations.

Passengers can also use Route 390–Poulsbo/Bainbridge and Route 307–Kingston/North Viking Fast Ferry to travel between Kingston and Bainbridge Island.

Find more details about the Kingston Fast Ferry and bus service on the Kitsap Transit website.

