Deputies seek 4 suspects, possibly juveniles, in Puyallup armed robbery

Pierce County Sheriff's detectives need help identifying four suspects of an armed robbery at a Chevron in Puyallup earlier this month.

According to authorities, the incident was captured on surveillance video around 3:15 a.m. on Aug. 10. A suspect car was seen on video pulling up to the Chevron at 112th St E and Canyon Rd, then three armed men get out and run into the store, where they demand cash from the register at gunpoint.

The robbers take the cash and get back in the car, and they speed away.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ One of the suspects captured on surveillance video (Pierce County Sheriff)

Investigators describe the suspects as young, possibly juveniles, and they are considered armed and dangerous. The suspect vehicle appears to be a Kia SUV.

Anyone with information on the suspects or robbery is urged to contact the Pierce County Sheriff's Department. Crime Stoppers has also issued a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and charges filed; you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

