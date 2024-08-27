SEA Airport officials say 'some progress' made on day 4 of cyberattack

The busy Labor Day travel weekend is fast approaching, and airport officials are still working to get baggage systems back online after a cyberattack early Saturday morning at SeaTac.

With informational monitors still down, hundreds of customer service agents have been deployed to help travelers figure out where to go and where to get their baggage.

Airport spokesperson Perry Cooper says, although the larger airline carriers like Alaska and Delta are mostly back to normal, with operations, those who fly on smaller carriers are still being told to avoid checking a bag.

Also, with informational monitors still down in the baggage claim area, travelers must rely on airport staff to find their luggage when they get off their flights.

An army of green-vested customer service agents are stationed throughout the airport to help passengers find their flights and bags following the attack.

Famous NHL player Gorges Laraque had to get help from the SEA Airport team in baggage claim.

"That is the first time I came in this place, and the computers are not working," said Laraque.

They flew in on a direct flight from Edmonton.

"My son is at training camp, my son is at training camp with the Thunderbirds," said Laraque.

He was looking for his son's hockey gear in the baggage claim.

"At first my son was like, ‘Oh, we don’t need any help because we are just looking at the screen right?’ But, they said, ‘There is no screen’," said Laraque.

Team members from other departments were also pulled to lend a hand on the floor.

"With our situation here, it’s just necessary that we are all-hands on deck to be out here to make sure folks are guided through the airport, they know what baggage claim or which gate. However, we can help the best we can, to get through the airport smoothly, despite our limitations right now," said Tom Fagerstrom, Noise Programs Manager.

SEA Airport spokesperson Perry Cooper says there has been some progress.

"The idea is that our baggage system is getting closer to being back to normal. So, right now, some of those systems are now back up and running on our end, so we are able to sort bags as they are going from the ticket counters out to the aircraft themselves," said Perry Cooper, SEA Airport Spokesperson.

Cooper says currently, those checking bags with the biggest carriers, like Alaska and Delta, who carry 75% of the airport's travelers, should be OK as they run on their own systems and were not impacted.

Smaller carriers and international flights are still facing challenges. Bags may be delayed or take longer to get checked in with some writing on bag tags by hand.

"We are still encouraging people, if you are using those smaller airlines or the internationals, to still arrive early and prepare. You may be waiting longer as you are checking bags in," said Perry Cooper, SEA Airport Spokesperson.

And, if you need help finding information on flights or your bags, ask the green team.

"Now we are just standing by his hockey equipment, which is on whatever tarmac. We are patient, so it’s ok. We are just going to wait for it," said Laraque.

