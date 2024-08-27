People, pets advised to avoid Meydenbauer Bay after Medina sewage leak

King County health officials are advising people and their pets to avoid an area of Meydenbauer Bay following a sewage overflow in Medina.

A contractor hit a wastewater pipe, causing a sewage overflow into the bay, according to the City of Bellevue.

Until September 2 at 3:45 p.m., people are advised to avoid the highlighted area in a map posted on the Bellevue X (formerly Twitter) page and attached below:

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

DEA details drug trafficking crisis in western Washington

1 dead after shooting on Metro bus in Des Moines

Lynnwood family of Alderwood Mall shooting victim fights for ‘Jayda’s Law’

Delays, outages continue after cyber attack on SEA Airport

How 'PAX' went from webcomics to massive gaming conventions

Marysville School District warns of 'standing room only' at some classrooms

$1M Powerball prize set to expire, among 27 unclaimed WA wins

DNA cracks 1980 rape, murder of Boeing worker in Kent

FULL INTERVIEW: Head of WA DCYF sits down with FOX 13 Seattle

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.