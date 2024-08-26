Lynnwood family of Alderwood Mall shooting victim fights for ‘Jayda’s Law’

A Lynnwood mother told FOX 13 about looking at photos of her daughter Jayda Woods-Johnson after her death. Tabatha Johnson said some days are hard, while other days it brings her comfort.

The last time she saw Jayda, she was singing and dancing and laughing with her friends. Just hours later, investigators said 16-year-old Samuel Gizaw shot and killed the 13-year-old at Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood. Jayda was an innocent bystander.

"She loved music, dancing, her friends, fashion. She was beautiful, and it’s really sad that she won’t get to live her potential," Johnson, Jayda’s mom, said.

"Why was Samuel dropped off at the mall that day if he was kicked out of school," Johnson said. "It wasn’t the wrong place at the wrong time, it was the right place, she wanted to buy clothes and take pictures. She should’ve come home, and she’s not coming home."

On Monday, at Jayda’s middle school, where she would have been getting ready for another school year, Johnson talked with media outlets. "I’m used to dropping her off, and she won’t get dropped off here this year or ever," Johnson said.

She talked about Jayda’s Law, an effort calling for accountability. "These teens are committing these crimes and getting off so easily with just a slap on the wrist. At some point, these parents need to be held accountable for what their kids are doing and that’s what we’re pushing for. Jayda should be here and she’s not," Johnson said.

She told FOX 13 she’s sickened to think there’s even a possibility that Samuel could be home for the holidays while she’ll never see her daughter again. "I want him to do time, do real time," Johnson said.

While only time will tell what happens, Johnson and her family are doing their best to push forward, but it’s hard, especially for Jayda’s 8-year-old brother. "He’s had nightmares, sleeps with her picture and sprays her perfume to still smell her," Johnson said. [Her 1-year-old brother] is starting to say sissy and kisses her pictures, and that’s all he’ll know is her pictures."

An injunction was lifted on Monday during a hearing in connection with this case. Johnson told FOX 13, the defense is also trying to reduce the bail set for the 16-year-old suspect. She plans to be in court for that hearing on September 4.

You can read more about the petition for Jayda’s Law.

There is a GoFundMe set up for Jayda's family.

