Lynnwood PD look to ID man suspected of stealing $11k worth of sunglasses

Police need your help to identify a man wanted for stealing $11,000 worth of designer sunglasses in Lynnwood and Redmond.

The Lynnwood Police Department released pictures of a man who was captured on video taking multiple pairs of sunglasses out of a drawer and putting them into his bags.

The suspect is connected to four retail theft cases, including two in Lynnwood's Alderwood Mall and two others in Redmond. He is seen wearing different clothes in each case.

Police say the total loss between all the stores exceeds $11,000.

Police say the suspect frequented Sunglass Hut over the past two weeks and is now wanted for first-degree organized retail theft.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 if you can identify the suspect. If you recognize him, call 1-800–222-TIPS, or text the P3 Tips App on your cell phone or at P3Tips.com. You can also leave a message with investigators at 425-670-5628.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

WA lands commissioner race separated by 51 votes, goes to hand recount

New law guarantees set recess time for all WA state K-5 elementary students

WA union leaders call on Gov. Inslee to fire embattled DCYF leader

Mercer Island attempted child luring suspect arrested in WA

FDA approves updated COVID-19 vaccines: Here’s what to know

WA man arrested for manslaughter after deadly Belltown apartment fire

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.