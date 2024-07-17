Man's skull found in Lynnwood; medical examiner seeks ID

A man’s skull was found in Lynnwood last March, and the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office (MEO) released a photo of what the man might look like, in hopes that someone would be able to identify him.

The MEO says on March 24, a skeletonized cranium was found at Scriber Lake Park in Lynnwood.

Photo: Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office

Detectives believe the remains likely belonged to a Black man who is estimated to be older than 25.

It is unknown how tall he was or how much he weighed.

The MEO estimates that he has likely been dead for at least one year.

The cause of death and manner of death remain undetermined.

MORE TOP HEADLINES FROM FOX 13:

Washington tribes to relocate villages with millions from landmark climate law

Teens in car intentionally strike boy riding bike in Bellevue

WA mayor suggests Trump faked own assassination attempt: ‘We will never know if it was staged’

13-year-old boy shot, killed in Kent

Worker falls 60 feet after equipment tips over in Marysville, self-rescues

Ingrid Andress' MLB Home Run Derby national anthem performance goes viral

Researchers discover new shark species in Puget Sound

Redmond Police warn of violent fake gold scam targeting vulnerable residents

Troopers capture wallaby in Pierce County

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.

Anyone who knows his identity is encouraged to contact the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).