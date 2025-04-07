Seattle Storm single-game tickets at Climate Pledge Arena now available

The Brief Single-game tickets for the 2025 Seattle Storm season at Climate Pledge Arena are now available. The regular season opens May 23, with a preseason game on May 4 starting at $25. New premium fan experiences include opera-box seating and top-tier food and drinks for select games.



Single-game tickets to watch the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena during the 2025 WNBA season are now available.

Fans can get a head start on the Storm's season by attending a May 4 preseason game at Climate Pledge Arena for as low as $25. The regular season's Opening Night, presented by Providence Swedish, tips off Friday, May 23, against the Phoenix Mercury.

Keep reading for highly anticipated WNBA games at Climate Pledge Arena, new fan experiences for 2025, and the full Seattle Storm home game schedule.

Highly anticipated WNBA games at Climate Pledge Arena

Fans can watch the Seattle Storm face off against some of their toughest competitors at Climate Pledge Arena, including WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces on May 25 and June 1; 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on June 24 and Aug. 3; and the defending WNBA champion New York Liberty on June 22 and Sept. 5.

What's new at Climate Pledge Arena for the Seattle Storm 2025 season?

According to team officials, the Seattle Storm are introducing an all-inclusive five-game premium experience in Climate Pledge Arena's Moët & Chandon Impérial Lounge.

Fans will have the chance to enjoy opera-box-style seating and best-in-class food and drinks for the biggest games of the season, including matchups against the Indiana Fever, New York Liberty, and Las Vegas Aces.

Seattle Storm home games at Climate Pledge Arena

May

Sunday, May 4 at 3 p.m.: Connecticut Sun at Seattle Storm (Preseason)

Friday, May 23 at 7 p.m.: Phoenix Mercury at Seattle Storm

Sunday, May 25 at 3 p.m.: Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm

Friday, May 30 at 7 p.m.: Atlanta Dream at Seattle Storm

June

Sunday, June 1 at 3 p.m.: Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm

Tuesday, June 3 at 6:30 p.m.: Dallas Wings at Seattle Storm

Wednesday, June 11 at 7 p.m.: Minnesota Lynx at Seattle Storm

Sunday, June 22 at 4 p.m.: New York Liberty at Seattle Storm

Tuesday, June 24 at 7 p.m.: Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm

Friday, June 27 at 7 p.m.: Connecticut Sun at Seattle Storm

July

Friday, July 11 at 7 p.m.: Connecticut Sun at Seattle Storm

Sunday, July 13 at 3 p.m.: Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm

Wednesday, July 16 at 12 p.m.: Golden State Valkyries at Seattle Storm

Tuesday, July 22 at 7 p.m.: Dallas Wings at Seattle Storm

August

Friday, Aug. 1 at 7 p.m.: Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm

Sunday, Aug. 3 at 3 p.m.: Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm

Tuesday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m.: Minnesota Lynx at Seattle Storm

Wednesday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m.: Atlanta Dream at Seattle Storm

Sunday, Aug. 17 at 3 p.m.: Phoenix Mercury at Seattle Storm

Saturday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m.: Chicago Sky at Seattle Storm

September

Monday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.: Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm

Friday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m.: New York Liberty at Seattle Storm

Tuesday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.: Golden State Valkyries at Seattle Storm

For more information, visit storm.wnba.com.

