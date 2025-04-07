Deputies investigating suspicious disappearance of WA grandmother

An 82-year-old grandmother has vanished in Thurston County and investigators say it is suspicious.

According to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, no one has seen or heard from 82-year-old Marcia Norman since Tuesday, April 1.

"Marcia was supposed to pick her up at 10 o'clock in the morning for their 10:30 a.m. nail appointment in Tumwater, and that’s the last anybody that we know of has ever talked to her, heard from her, or seen her," said Ron Culpepper.

Culpepper told FOX 13 Seattle his wife spoke with Norman Tuesday night to confirm their upcoming nail appointment for the next day.

When Norman did not pick up Culpepper’s wife, the family assumed she had forgotten. However, when Culpepper knocked on Norman’s door the next day and no one answered, that is when panic set in.

The Culpepper family contacted Norman’s family.

"We went through the house and saw that her purse was there, her keys, her wallet, money in the wallet, credit cards," said Culpepper.

Thurston County sheriff’s officials are asking for the community’s help. If you know anything, reach out to the sheriff’s office.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Thurston County Sheriff's Office and Marcia Norman's husband.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle driver plummets off multi-story parking garage, 77-year-old rescued

Thousands attend Seattle ‘Hands Off!’ rally against Trump, Elon Musk

Tacoma police shoot, kill carjacking suspect Saturday afternoon

Sue Bird named to Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

Trump tariffs live updates: Global markets plunge as countries scramble to respond

USPS mail delivery changes begin: Here's what to know

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.