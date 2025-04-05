Sue Bird named to Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

article

Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird was named to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday, earning entry in her first year on the ballot.

Bird, 44, was one of nine players inducted for the 2025 class and one of three WNBA stars to be inducted along with Sylvia Fowles and Maya Moore.

Bird is one of the most decorated players in WNBA history. A 13-time WNBA All-Star and five-time all-WNBA first-team selection, Bird retired after the 2022 season and had his No. 10 jersey retired by the organization.

Bird won four WNBA titles during his career with the Storm and was recognized as one of the league's 25 greatest players in history during the league's 25th season in 2021. She is the WNBA's all-time leader in wins (333), games played (580), assists (3,234), and minutes (18,079).

She also won two National Championships in college with the University of Connecticut in 2000 and 2002, along with winning the Naismith Player of the Year award in 2002.

The 2008 U.S. Men's Olympic Basketball Team, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, referee Danny Crawford, and coach Billy Donovan were also a part of the class, with Miami Heat owner Micky Arison named as a contributor.

The Source: Announcement by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

