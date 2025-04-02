Dylan Moore homer, Luis Castillo power Seattle Mariners to 3-2 win over Tigers

article

The Brief Dylan Moore hit a home run, walked twice and stole a base in the victory. Luis Castillo allowed two runs on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts over seven innings. Seattle University alum and reigning AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal allowed three runs on six hits with three walks and eight strikeouts for Detroit.



Dylan Moore homered off reigning AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, drew a pair of walks and stole a base as the Seattle Mariners held on for a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday afternoon.

Luis Castillo pitched seven strong innings in getting the win, and Andrés Muñoz survived an adventurous ninth inning for his third save of the season.

An offense that has struggled through the first week of the season managed to accomplish just enough against Skubal, who is an alum of Seattle University.

The Mariners took advantage of a gift from the Tigers to grab the early lead. With J.P. Crawford at the plate and Dylan Moore on first base after a walk, J.P. Crawford grounded to second baseman Colt Keith for what should have been the final out of the inning. Instead, Keith had a lapse in judgment and considered throwing to second base for the out instead of the simple play to first. By the time he thought better of the choice, Crawford was able to beat out the throw to put two runners on.

Victor Robles made Detroit pay for it with a two-out double over the head of Ryan Kriedler to the base of the wall in left-center field that scored both Moore and Crawford for a 2-0 lead.

Moore added some cushion with an opposite field homer off Skubal to lead off the fourth inning for a 3-0 Seattle advantage.

Skubal exited with two outs in the sixth inning for Detroit, allowing three runs on six hits with three walks and eight strikeouts.

Trey Sweeney homered off Luis Castillo to lead off the fifth inning to trim the lead to 3-1. Back-to-back singles from Ryan Kriedler and Zach McKinstry put two runners on the corners, and Riley Greene's chopper to third was enough to plate Kreidler to make it a 3-2 game.

But that's all Castillo would yield as he allowed just one walk over his final two innings. Castillo finished with two runs allowed on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts over seven innings of work for Seattle.

Gabe Speier pitched a clean eighth inning and Andrés Muñoz survived an adventure in the ninth to close out the victory for the Mariners. Muñoz walked the first two batters he faced with eight balls on nine pitches. He bounced back with a strikeout of Sweeney, but a pinch-hit single from Dillon Dingler loaded the bases.

Moore – a gold glove winner as a utility player last year – made another big play defensively to help Seattle survive. Moore's throw home on a grounder to third from Javier Baez served as the second out and preserved the one-run lead. Muñoz then struck out McKinstry to finish the game.

