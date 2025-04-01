Seattle Mariners manage just one hit in 4-1 loss to Tigers

article

The Brief A lead-off single in the first inning was the only hit the Mariners managed against Casey Mize and the Tigers. Seattle was 0-for-25 with four walks, a sacrifice fly and a hit-by-pitch after Victor Robles' opening single. Logan Gilbert struck out 10 batters over five innings for Seattle.



Another offensively-challenged performance for the Seattle Mariners negated a 10-strikeout performance by starter Logan Gilbert in a 4-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night.

Detroit starter Casey Mize retired 14 straight batters and allowed just one hit in five-plus innings of work as the Mariners could not generate any offense.

"Splitters are, it's one of those pitches that's seemingly it's either on or off. And tonight (Mize) had a good one," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said. Just weren't able to square it up for whatever reason. He had it going to where he had good location with it, kept it down and just, you , weren't able to stay on that pitch well enough to get a barrel to it."

A lead-off walk by Randy Arozarena in the seventh inning helped Seattle avoid being shut out. After a wild pitch and groundout moved him to third base, Arozarena scored on a sacrifice fly to left field by Rowdy Tellez. But that would be Seattle's only run of the night.

"We tried to sneak back in there in the seventh, but, you know, just couldn't get anything going offensively enough to push any more across," Wilson said.

Riley Greene had a double and a home run to carry the Tigers' offense. After a one-out double in the first inning off Gilbert, Greene scored on an RBI single to right from Kerry Carpenter for a 1-0 Detroit lead. With Carpenter advancing to second base on Victor Robles' throw home, Colt Keith's RBI single managed to bring him home for an early 2-0 lead against Gilbert.

"The ones they hit in the first, pretty much all their hits were on the edges, except for one – the weakest hit, which wasn't on the edge, so not really worried about that," Gilbert said. "But I thought I made good pitches that they hit."

Seattle's most sustained offensive threat of the night came in the bottom half of the inning. A lead-off single from Robles and a walk from Cal Raleigh put a pair of runners on base, but Arozarena grounded out and Luke Raley struck out to end the threat. Those were the first two outs of 14 straight retired by Mize.

Robles' opening single was the only hit of the game for Seattle.

Spencer Torkelson drove in Zach McKinstry with a one-out double in the third to extend the Tigers' lead to 3-0. Gilbert then settled in for a dominant stretch of his own, retiring the last seven batters he faced, with six coming via strikeout.

"I'm kind of of the opinion, if you're making good pitches over the course of a game or season, you just live and die with that. My slider is really, really good, and I threw it to good spots, so not really too worried about that," Gilbert said.

But the offensive support never showed up.

After Arozarena scored in the seventh to trim the lead to 3-1, Greene immediately restored the three-run cushion with a solo home run off reliever Trent Thornton.

Will Vest pitched a clean eighth inning for the Tigers, and Tommy Kahnle worked around hitting Julio Rodríguez with a pitch to close out the game for Detroit.

